WATCH: Haliburton Eruption Leads Pacers Back To East Finals

Tyrese Haliburton erupted for 31 points on 15 shots to lead the Pacers back to the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-105 to win the series 4-1.

Impressively, Indiana won all three games played in Cleveland.

The Pacers’ star point guard knocked down six triples, dished out eight assists, and finished a game-high plus-27. The Cavs got 35 points from Donovan Mitchell — who was battling an ankle injury — but it wasn’t enough.

Darius Garland played with a limp all game and didn’t look like himself at all. He finished with 11 points on 4-of-16 shooting including 0-for-6 from three. Garland also finished with five turnovers to only three assists and was a team-worst minus-18.

Evan Mobley finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks.

Indiana lost to the Celtics in last year’s East Finals and now await the winner of Boston and New York. The Knicks lead the series 3-1.

Cavs’ Special Regular Season Ends In Disappointment

Seeing a 64-win team exit in the second round in five games is flat out stunning.

The Pacers deserve their credit but Cleveland was battling for the best record in the league all season and looked formidable in the East.

Injuries did prove too big a hurdle, though. Darius Garland had a left big toe issue towards the end of the regular season that he couldn’t recover from and missing the first two games of the series was crucial.

They will look back on Game 2 with regret when both Mobley and De’Andre Hunter were unavailable as well. Mitchell was magnificent in that game with 48 points but just didn’t have enough support. Losing by one when they had a seven-point lead with 48 seconds remaining will sting all summer.

Don’t Sleep On The Pacers

Some may have not given Indiana their due after last year’s run to the conference finals but doing so now would be ignorant.

They have one of the best point guards in the league, a possibly underrated All-Star in Pascal Siakam, and a big man in Myles Turner who is playing some of the best basketball of his career.

Beyond those three is excellent depth in the shape of Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin, T.J. McConnell, and Benedict Mathurin. Ben Sheppard, Thomas Bryant, and Jarace Walker have had moments, too.

Rick Carlisle remains one of the better coaches in the league and his experience and tactical know-how has been a huge factor.

Now, they will look to go one step further than a season ago.