WATCH: Haliburton Historic Triple-Double Leads Pacers to Game 4 Win

Tyrese Haliburton had a monster triple-double to lead the Indiana Pacers to a crucial 130-121 win over the New York Knicks in Game 4.

The best point guard of the playoffs on the East side finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, four steals and, incredibly, zero turnovers. There may have been a bit of extra motivation with his father, John, returning from his in-arena suspension to watch the game.

Haliburton became the first player in NBA playoff history to finish with at least 30 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds while committing zero turnovers.

Pascal Siakam was tremendous once again for the Pacers, finishing with 30 points, five rebounds, a steal and a block. He knocked down a couple of massive triples in this game as well. Playing with a right ankle sprain, Aaron Nesmith powered through to finish with 16 points, three rebounds, an assist, and two steals.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was Bennedict Mathurin having his best game of the series with 20 points in 12 minutes off the bench including 10-for-11 at the free throw line.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson led the way with 31 points and five assists. Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists.

Indiana now leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 as the series heads back to New York for Game 5.

Will Knicks Debate Another Lineup Change?

Facing elimination, it’s fair to wonder if the Knicks may consider yet another lineup change.

Mitchell Robinson started once again for Josh Hart but was much less impactful. He finished with six points, seven rebounds, zero blocks and four fouls. He was a minus-20 in 19 minutes. Meanwhile, Hart continued to produce off the bench with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Miles McBride couldn’t live up to his Game 3 contributions but both Delon Wright and Landry Shamet did produce positive minutes.

Whichever way head coach Tom Thibodeau goes, everything is on the line moving forward facing a do-or-die scenario.