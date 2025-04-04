WATCH: Ja Morant hit a clutch step-back jump shot to beat Miami 110-108 on Thursday

The Grizzlies are fighting to stay out of the play-in tournament in 2024-25. Through 77 games, the team is 45-32. Memphis and Minnesota have identical records.

With tiebreakers, the Grizzlies are clutching onto sixth place in the Western Conference. Memphis was on the road Thursday night to face the Heat. It was a back-and-forth game between Memphis and Miami. Tyler Herro nailed a floater that tied the game 108-108.

Just one week ago, the Memphis Grizzlies parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins after six seasons. It was shocking to see a playoff-caliber team like the Grizzlies let their coach go ahead of the postseason. According to reports around the league, all-star PG Ja Morant was “out” on Jenkins before they fired him. The 25-year-old’s name has been circulating sports media talk shows all week.

Regardless, Morant is not letting the outside noise get to him. The two-time all-star had his second straight 30+ point performance. On Thursday, Memphis was on the road to face the Heat. It was a nationally televised game on TNT. The Grizzlies and Heat had a closely contested matchup last night. It took the heroics of Ja Morant to get a much-needed win for Memphis.

With less than seven seconds left, Morant noticed he had a mismatch against Miami’s rookie center Kel’el Ware. The seven-footer was one-on-one with the craftiest guards in the NBA. Morant drove to the basket and hit the brakes. He hit a step-back jump shot and won the game for Memphis, 110-108. It was a much-needed win for the Grizzlies who still have a matchup vs. the Timberwolves next Thursday. That game will determine playoff seeding in the West.