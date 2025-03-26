WATCH: Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart react to video of Karl-Anthony Towns yelling when he gets fouled

With a 128-113 win on Tuesday night vs. Dallas, the Knicks are 45-26 this season. That is third in the Eastern Conference with 11 games left in 2024-25.

This season is Karl-Anthony Towns’ first with the Knicks. He’s known for being a vocal player on the court. His teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have a podcast called Roommates Show. Recently, they watched a video montage of Towns yelling when he gets fouled on the court. Brunson and Hart could not help but laugh at their teammate.

Karl-Anthony Towns yells when there is no foul called

Jalen and Josh react to KAT yelling every time he gets fouled 💀 @bet365_us pic.twitter.com/hno78peRTB — Playmaker (@playmaker) March 26, 2025



In his first season with the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns is thriving. He averages (24.5) points, (3.2) assists and (1.0) steals per game. His (12.9) rebounds per game and (.422) three-point percentage is a new personal best for KAT. Over his 10-year career, Towns has been known for being a vocal player on the court. He’s not afraid to speak his mind to his opponents or the referee.

Recently, a clip hit the internet of Karl-Anthony Towns yelling “oh my god” or “foul” when a call did not go his way. Eventually, his teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart saw the clip. They reacted to the video of their podcast, Roommates Show. Brunson and Hart couldn’t hold back the laughter. You can hear Towns clear as day in each clip asking for a foul to be called.

Brunson mentioned how this is nothing new with Knicks basketball. Carmelo Anthony used to do something similar back in the day grabbing rebounds. However, Melo would use some explicit language. The Knicks have 11 games left in the 2024-25 regular season. Right now, they’re slated to face the Detroit Pistons in the first round. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, the Knicks are (+2800) to win the NBA Finals.