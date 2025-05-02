WATCH: Jalen Brunson Game-Winning 3-Pointer Clinches Series Vs. Pistons

Jalen Brunson hit a big time three-pointer with just over four seconds remaining to give the New York Knicks a 116-113 win over the Detroit Pistons in Game 6. The win also wrapped up a 4-2 series victory.

With the game tied at 113 and 20 seconds remaining, Brunson was matched up against elite defender Ausar Thompson. The young Detroit forward had an excellent game to that point, and had just stifled Brunson a bit earlier.

As the clock ticked past the eight second mark, Brunson drove hard to his left before a nasty crossover left to right. Thompson was completely caught off guard and was shaken off. Brunson got to his spot from straight on, took his time, and knocked down the dagger triple.

This year’s Clutch Player of the Year showed exactly why he earned the award. It’s not know if Brunson called series, though.

He finished the game with 40 points, four rebounds, and seven assists. Brunson averaged 31.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 8.2 assists in the series.

There were concerns over his right ankle after a poor performance in Game 5 by his standards, but this will create much needed optimism going into a series against the defending champion Boston Celtics.

The Celtics defeated the Orlando Magic 4-1 in their first round series.

Pistons Can Hold Their Head High

Coming off a 14-win season, Detroit can be very proud of a 44-win season and a playoff appearance.

To then take that playoff ticket and give the Knicks a serious scare is commendable. They will certainly look back on giving up a 21-0 fourth quarter run in Game 1 and the manner of defeat in this Game 6 as opportunities for growth.

Detroit led 112-105 with 2:35 remaining in the game before New York closed with an 11-1 run to steal the victory.

Not for the first time, Cade Cunningham struggled down the stretch and will surely use that as fuel for the offseason. He finished with 23 points but it came on 22 field goal attempts and six free throws. He was also 0-for-8 from three-point range.

Malik Beasley and Jalen Duren were great in Game 6, and the Pistons will be excited by the way Duren in particular grew over the course of the series.

Beasley nailed six three-pointers on his way to 20 points. He will be heartbroken about the ball slipping out of his hands out of bounds on the game’s final possession when he would have been open to attempt a game-tying three-pointer.