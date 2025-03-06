James Harden recorded his first 50 point game for the Clippers on Thursday night, as he led his team to a close win against the Detroit Pistons.

First 50-ball in LA for James Harden

It’s been a long time since James Harden last scored 50 points in a single game, but the veteran was able to reach the half-century mark on Wednesday night for the first time since 2019.

On a night where both Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell were watching on from the bench, the mantle fell to Harden to carry the Clippers on the scoring front.

Harden got off to a quick start in LA, scoring 23 points in the first half before adding another 27 in the second period.

The 35-year-old shot 14-24 from the field, including 6-13 three pointers made but it was his fouls that once again raised eyebrows. Of his 50 points, Harden scored 20 free throws in a game where he shot more from the line than the entire opposition team (19).

Regardless of how many he shot from the line, Harden recording his 24th career 50-point game at the age of 35 is some spectacular feat.

When asked after the game how hard it was scoring 50 on a second game in a back to back, Harden explained that it is nothing new to him.

“I can do it, it’s not my first time,” Harden said. “For someone who’s done it probably their first time takes a lot of energy, but for me it’s just understanding the game. Seeing the game within the game.”

Harden is averaging 21.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game in hiss 15th year in the league and he is showing no signs of slowing down after another memorable career night.

WATCH: James Harden scores 50 against Pistons

Pistons unhappy with Harden fouls

It is safe to say that the high-flying Pistons weren’t too happy with Harden after his 50-point game, with head coach JB Bickerstaff explaining the 11-time All-Star was unguardable for all of the wrong reasons.

“I mean, again, give him a ton of credit, but if you’re not allowed to put your body on him legally, and he’s allowed to shoot 20 free throws you’re not going to be able to guard it,” said Bickerstaff. “You know what I mean? He’s an elite offensive weapon who can score in a bunch of ways. But when he’s allowed to get to the free throw line 20 times it just makes your job extremely difficult.”

The Pistons had a right to be frustrated with some soft fouls on Harden, who has been notorious for baiting free throws throughout his career.

Another loss for Detroit dropped them down to 6th seed in the Eastern Conference as they continue to lose ground on the top five.