LeBron James made history yet again for the Lakers on Tuesday night, becoming the first player to ever reach 50,000 points in the NBA (postseason included).

A historic milestone for LeBron James

LeBron James needed just one point to get to 50,000 coming into Tuesday’s Lakers game against the Pelicans and it took him just over three minutes to score.

It was James’ newest superstar teammate who set up his 50,000th point in the league, with Luka Doncic providing a dime for the historic bucket.

The Crypto.com Arena erupted as James hit an early three-pointer but there was little reaction from the 40-year-old who simply raised his hand to the crowd in acknowledgment.

James finished the game with 34 points, taking his league total to 50,033 (including the postseason) which is a whole 5,884 clear of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on 44,149.

“I’m not going to sugar-coat it – it’s a hell of a lot of points,” said James after the game. “I’m super blessed to be able to put up that many points in my career in the best league in the world and against the best players in the world – it’s pretty special.”

There doesn’t seem to be any slowing down for LeBron despite his 22 years in the league and his 50,000th point came just days after being crowned NBA player of the month for February.

James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game this season but since Doncic arrived in Los Angeles the King’s stats have seen a dramatic jump.

The win on Tuesday for the Lakers was their seventh in a row and it took them above the Nuggets into second in the Western Conference, but they still remain 11 behind the top seed OKC.

WATCH: LeBron James reaches 50,000 points