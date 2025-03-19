WATCH: Marcus Morris ripped Sixers GM Daryl Morey for his viral AI comments

For the last 18 seasons, Daryl Morey has been a general manager in the NBA. From 2007-08 to 2019-20, Morey was the GM of the Houston Rockets. Since the 2020-21 season, he’s been GM of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Recently, respected NBA veteran Marcus Morris went on the Kevin O’Connor Show. He was asked about Daryl Morey’s viral comments about AI to make team decisions. Morris told O’Connor that he doesn’t “trust Daryl Morey.” It’s been a disastrous season for the 76ers and this adds to it.

Marcus Morris ranted about Daryl Morey and how he doesn’t “trust” him



In the 2011 NBA draft, the Houston Rockets used the 14th overall pick to select Marcus Morris out of Kansas. He was drafted by GM Daryl Morey at the time. During his second season with the Rockets, Morey traded Morris to the Phoenix Suns. Fast-forward to the 2023-24 season and Morris is in his 13th professional season. He was on a one-year deal with the Sixers.

At the trade deadline, Sixers GM Daryl Morey traded Morris to the Spurs. He cleared waivers with San Antonio and signed with Cleveland for the remainder of the year. In an interview with Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, Morris said Daryl Morey traded him away for a “bag of chips.” Marcus Morris made comments about how Daryl Morey said he uses AI to make team decisions.

Morris questioned how that helps the 76ers. He mentioned how Morey keeps changing the roster every season but it does nothing to help the team. The Sixers brought in Paul George and he’s been average at best in his playing time. The veteran NBA players also commented on how Daryl Morey has never won anything as a GM in the NBA. He had his chances with the Rockets and James Harden but has failed miserably with the Sixers. Is it time for Philadelphia to shift its focus and find a new GM?