The Milwaukee Bucks collapsed in stunning fashion to hand the Indiana Pacers a Game 5 win and the series along with it.

Leading by seven with 40 seconds remaining in overtime, the Bucks found a way to turn the ball over twice and commit a foul on a layup to let the Pacers back in.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was a monster with 30 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocks but it wasn’t to be.

This was actually an impressive effort by the Bucks, which could have rolled over in the absence of Damian Lillard. Head coach Doc Rivers changed the starting lineup and it seemed to work. Brook Lopez and Kyle Kuzma were swapped for Kevin Porter Jr. and A.J. Green.

Milwaukee jumped out to a 13-0 start and rode that momentum almost to the final buzzer. The Bucks also led 103-99 with under a minute left in regulation but let that lead slip as well.

This brings another frustrating season to an end for the Bucks, culminating in a second straight first-round series loss to the Pacers.

Indiana, meanwhile, moves on to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

How The Bucks Choked In OT

Tyrese Haliburton started the extra frame with a 3-pointer before it became the Gary Trent Jr. Show for better and worse.

The sharpshooter knocked down four straight triples to give the Bucks a 115-111 lead with 1:08 remaining. Antetokounmpo then had a driving layup in transition after a Pacers miss to push the lead to six with 47.1 seconds remaining.

After a missed 3-point attempt by Haliburton, Indiana resorted to the foul game and hacked Green with 40 seconds remaining. He made the first but missed the second, setting off a series of calamitous events for the Bucks.

Andrew Nembhard makes a 3-pointer with 34.1 seconds remaining (Bucks lead, 118-114)

Pushing the ball up the court off of Green’s miss, Nembhard received a high screen from Myles Turner. Antetokounmpo was nowhere near the level of the screen, so Nembhard pulled up from 33 feet to knock down the triple.

Gary Trent Jr. turns the ball over with 29.0 seconds remaining

After Rivers called a timeout, Green inbounded the ball to Trent near the 3-point elbow. Double-teamed by Aaron Nesmith and Haliburton, Trent panicked. He attempted a pass back to Green, which was stolen by Nembhard.

Tyrese Haliburton makes a layup plus the foul with 17.0 seconds remaining (Bucks lead, 118-117)

Haliburton was then matched up against Green at the top of the key and drove left with no one at the rim. He completed a tough lefty layup and Green was called for a bump. Haliburton made the free throw as well.

Gary Trent Jr. turns the ball over with 10.1 seconds remaining

After another timeout, the Bucks had Green inbound to Porter in the backcourt. He successfully passed it in the frontcourt back to Green, who felt pressure from a double-team and attempted a pass to Trent. Inexplicably, the ball went straight through Trent’s hands out of bounds.

Tyrese Haliburton makes a layup with 1.1 seconds remaining (Pacers lead, 118-119)

Haliburton received a screen up top from Pascal Siakam and isolated against Antetokounmpo. After shading left, Haliburton crossed over to his right and won a foot race all the way to the basket for a layup.

Antetokounmpo inbounded to Trent, who threw up a prayer from 62 feet that went unanswered.

Pacers win, 119-118.

Trent was crestfallen at the end of the game. He’ll somehow have to come to terms with making four 3-pointers in overtime, only to undo his own efforts with the two biggest, completely unforced turnovers of the night.

The second-round series between the Cavs and Pacers will begin Sunday.