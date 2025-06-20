It has become a tradition for OKC fans to rally around the Will Rogers International Airport to show their support when they need it the most. Following Thursday’s 108-91 blowout loss to the Pacers, you know that Thunder followers wouldn’t miss the opportunity of showing up for their return.

Now that the series is tied at 3-3, Oklahoma City prepares to receive a historical Game 7 at the Paycom Center on Sunday, and need to feel the love from their people. Fans gathered outside the airport early Friday morning, awaiting until around 2 a.m. for the team’s arrival.

“I would have rather gotten it done and that way it’s over and done with, we don’t have to worry. So, it’s Game 7 at home to celebrate right here at home. We’ll take it,” a fan said outside of the airport, hoping to celebrate using their home-court advantage against Indiana.

The Thunder are welcomed back at the OKC airport with Game 7 for the championship ahead

Chet Holmgren attended the press after the defeat that forced a last match by saying that there are no excuses for their performance. “We have to be better at kind of course correcting, getting ourselves back on the right track,” he said.“I personally myself could be better trying to help us get things going in the right way.”

The Thunder big man declined to single out a cause for their debacle, but did mention their early turnovers. “At the end of the day, there really is no explanation. There’s no excuse,” Chet shared postgame. “We have to execute better from top to bottom, myself included.”

The Pacers took advantage of their rival’s slow start and displayed a 68-32 run, inspired by Obi Toppin’s 20 points coming off the bench on Thursday. “No team’s just going to roll over and go home. It’s going to be really physical. There’s not going to be any favors from the officiating,” Holmgren insisted.

The Thunder center went on to talk about their advantage playing the final game of the NBA Finals at home. “You could ask every team in the NBA. Every team would take this opportunity, take this chance, and we’re no different,” he expressed. “You have to make it happen.