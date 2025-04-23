WATCH: One league insider believes Giannis Antetokounmpo will not finish his career in Milwaukee

The Bucks were on the road Tuesday night for Game 2 of their first-round matchup vs. the Pacers. Milwaukee and Indiana have a real hatred for each other.

It’s been on full display over the first two games. Recently, Dan Patrick of The Dan Patrick Show had Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes on to discuss several topics. Patrick asked Haynes if Giannis Antetokounmpo would finish his career with Milwaukee. Haynes responded, “I don’t think so.”

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo growing weary of his time with the Bucks?

Chris Haynes doesn’t believe Giannis will finish his career in Milwaukee 😳 (Via @dpshow / h/t @Xenceee) pic.twitter.com/3sCdLISUhJ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 23, 2025



On Tuesday, the Bucks lost 123-115 to the Pacers in Game 2. Milwaukee is now down 0-2. They are on the verge of being bounced in the first round for the third consecutive postseason. The Bucks made a run in 2021 to win the NBA Finals. Since then, their postseason luck hasn’t been favorable. With Milwaukee’s struggles in the postseason, their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo could grow weary of his situation with the Bucks.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Hayes doesn’t believe Antetokounmpo will finish his career with the Bucks. Haynes noted there could be “wholesale changes” by the Bucks if they do not make a deep playoff run. Those changes could start with trading Antetokounmpo. He’s been one of the best players in the NBA for the last six to seven seasons. Antetokounmpo still dominates his competition on a nightly basis. However, the Bucks are now putting it all together as a team.

Despite having the best player in this series, Milwaukee still finds itself down 0-2 to the Pacers. If the Bucks get bounced in the first round, ownership could make significant changes. Chris Haynes mentioned that coaches, players, and the front office could be on the chopping block. The Bucks are home for Game 3 on Friday night vs. the Pacers. Can Milwaukee get a much-needed win and make this a 2-1 series?