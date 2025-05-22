WATCH: Pacers Make Another Miracle Comeback To Stun Knicks In Game 1

The Indiana Pacers made their third stunning comeback of the postseason to beat the New York Knicks 138-135 in an overtime classic.

Trailing by 14 points with 2:51 to play in the fourth quarter, Aaron Nesmith went bonkers from three-point range to spark a comeback. He knocked six triples in all in the fourth quarter and had 20 of his 30 points in the frame.

Down two with the ball late, Tyrese Haliburton then scrambled to the three-point line after dribbling to the paint and knocked down what he thought was the game-winner.

After celebrating by doing the trademark Reggie Miller choke sign, replays showed his foot on the line and so it was ruled a two-pointer.

In overtime, the Knicks took a four-point lead early before the Pacers found their groove. Andrew Nembhard was sensational in the overtime, knocking down a three, a couple of layups, and a pivotal deflection off Jalen Brunson to force a turnover.

Speaking of Brunson, he was absolutely magnificent with 43 points and five assists. He was ably supported by Karl-Anthony Towns who finished with 35 points and 12 rebounds.

Indiana takes a 1-0 lead in these East Finals and Game 2 will be Friday night at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Knicks Latest Victim In Pacers’ Record Breaking Postseason

Since 1997-98, teams are 4-1640 when trailing by at least seven points in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime in the playoffs.

Three of those wins have been by the Pacers and all of their wins have come in these playoffs.

Want another stat that makes this comeback even crazier? Teams were 994-0 in the playoffs when leading by at least 14 with 2:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. That undefeated streak ended with this Pacers win.

The most important lesson from this postseason is that you cannot stop watching this Indiana team no matter how much they’re trailing by. If anything, the Pacers trailing by single digits with a minute remaining should be more reason to watch.

Haliburton Vs. Brunson Matchup Delivers

There was every reason to be excited for how the Brunson vs. Haliburton matchup would play out this series.

If Game 1 was any indication, basketball fans are in for an absolute treat. Countering Brunson’s 40-piece, Haliburton finished with 31 points, 11 assists, and four rebounds.

There was a stretch when both players were trading shot for shot and play for play and it made for incredible entertainment.

Enjoy this matchup and series for what it is, folks. Two extremely talented teams that will fight tooth and nail to get to the NBA Finals.