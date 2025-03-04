Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his hot form on Monday night with a fourth 50+ point game of the season in OKC’s win over the Rockets.

Another 50+ points game for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

There seems to be no stopping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his career-best season this year, with the current MVP favorite continuing to prove why he is fancied for the crown.

On Monday night the 26-year-old dropped his fourth 50+ point game of the campaign with all four of those games coming at the start of 2025.

In the Thunder’s win against the Rockets, Shai shot 18-30 field goals with 5-9 from beyond the arc as OKC reached 50 wins in the NBA before any other team has even hit 40. The last side to achieve that feat was Miami in 2004-05.

Shai downplayed his huge night on all three of his other 50 point games this season and Monday was no different, with the OKC guard remaining focused on team success.

“You can say it’s not as exciting as the first one, but it’s more like getting lost in the process, just competing and playing the game you love. Wherever that takes you, it takes you.”

“It’s going to be different for everybody,” he said. “Not everyone can be Michael Jordan, you know what I mean? No matter how much work you put in… just getting lost in the process and having fun with it, whether it’s 50, whether it’s 27, whether it’s 17. As long as we win.”

With his 51 points on Monday, Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored at least 20 points on 56 games in a row, with Jalen Brunson holding the next-longest active streak at just seven games.

WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 51 points vs Rockets