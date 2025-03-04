NBA

WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander records 4th 50+ point game of the season for Thunder

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

Updated2 hours ago on March 04, 2025

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his hot form on Monday night with a fourth 50+ point game of the season in OKC’s win over the Rockets.    

Another 50+ points game for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

There seems to be no stopping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his career-best season this year, with the current MVP favorite continuing to prove why he is fancied for the crown.

On Monday night the 26-year-old dropped his fourth 50+ point game of the campaign with all four of those games coming at the start of 2025.

In the Thunder’s win against the Rockets, Shai shot 18-30 field goals with 5-9 from beyond the arc as OKC reached 50 wins in the NBA before any other team has even hit 40. The last side to achieve that feat was Miami in 2004-05.

Shai downplayed his huge night on all three of his other 50 point games this season and Monday was no different, with the OKC guard remaining focused on team success.

“You can say it’s not as exciting as the first one, but it’s more like getting lost in the process, just competing and playing the game you love. Wherever that takes you, it takes you.”

“It’s going to be different for everybody,” he said. “Not everyone can be Michael Jordan, you know what I mean? No matter how much work you put in… just getting lost in the process and having fun with it, whether it’s 50, whether it’s 27, whether it’s 17. As long as we win.”

With his 51 points on Monday, Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored at least 20 points on 56 games in a row, with Jalen Brunson holding the next-longest active streak at just seven games.

WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 51 points vs Rockets

