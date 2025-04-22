WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal had to run off the TNT set Monday to use the bathroom

On Monday, April 21, fans could watch two playoff games on TNT. Earlier in the evening, the Pistons were on the road to face the Knicks.

Later in the night, the Clippers were on the road to face the Nuggets. Kawhi Leonard had a vintage game for LA, and they took home the 105-102 win. After the game, the TNT crew was ready to break down the highlights and give analysis. While on live TV, studio analyst Shaquille O’Neal had to abruptly get up and use the bathroom. His colleagues joked and laughed that O’Neal couldn’t hold it.

Shaq had to run off the TNT set on Monday and use the bathroom

Shaq had to hustle out of Studio J 🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/HcAXHjqUki — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 22, 2025



The Inside the NBA on TNT crew consists of Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley. After Game 2 of Clippers vs. Nuggets, the panel was breaking down LA’s narrow victory. While Smith was talking about Kawhi Leonard, O’Neal stood up from his chair and quickly exited the studio. He didn’t answer why he left, but his face and walk told it all.

Johnson, Smith, and Barkley immediately began laughing when they saw O’Neal rush out. Kenny Smith joked with O’Neal as he left the studio and said, “Yeah, that’s that olive oil you’ve been drinking.” O’Neal has been taking shots of olive oil recently to help try and clear his gut. However, it may have worked too well for O’Neal on Monday evening.

Eventually, Shaq returned to the studio and jokingly apologized to America. Inside the NBA on TNT is one of the most authentic sports TV shows. That’s why we get incredible clips like Shaq running to make it to the bathroom. Fans joked with O’Neal on social media after the game, saying he pulled a “Paul Pierce.” Maybe taking shots of olive oil before you go on live TV is not the wisest decision for O’Neal moving forward.