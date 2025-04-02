WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal said he would turn Nikola Jokic into ‘Slovenian Chicken’

The Nuggets and Timberwolves went into double OT on Tuesday night. Denver had a chance to win the game but Russell Westbrook missed a layup and fouled Minnesota in the last 30 seconds.

That resulted in a 140-139 loss for the Nuggets. It also spoiled a 61-point triple-double from three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. After the game, the Inside the NBA on TNT crew discussed Jokic’s dominance. Host Adam Lefkoe asked Shaquille O’Neal what would happen if 2001 Shaq played 2025 Jokic. The four-time NBA champ responded with “Slovenian Chicken.”

Shaq is confident he could beat Nikola Jokic in his prime

“2001 Shaq vs 2025 Nikola Jokic, what happens?” Shaq: “Slovenian chicken…Imma make his brothers want to fight me.” 🤣 (h/t @ClutchPoints) pic.twitter.com/JpeRLOBCjb — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 1, 2025



Shaquille O’Neal is widely regarded as one of the most dominant centers in league history. He’s up there with the best to ever step foot on the NBA hardwood. The four-time NBA champion still has an immense amount of confidence even 14 years out of the league. On Tuesday, Shaq was on the desk for Inside the NBA on TNT. After watching Nikola Jokic’s 61-point triple-double, host Adam Lefkoe had a question for Shaq.

He asked O’Neal what would happen if 2001 Shaq played 2025 Nikola Jokic. The 15-time all-star responded by saying “Slovenian Chicken.” What Shaq meant to say was “Serbian Chicken” but he was already on a roll with his point. O’Neal believes he would dominate Nikola Jokic if they played. Shaq said he would drop 40 points and guaranteed he would score more two-pointers than Jokic does three-pointers.

This is all a fun hypothetical because we’ll never see Shaq and Jokic play. O’Neal is well past his NBA career and is now a studio analyst with TNT. Shaq believes he is one of the most dominant players in his position in league history. For 20 years, that was true. However, Nikola Jokic is making quite a name for himself. If Jokic can win another title or two, he would seriously be considered one of the best centers in NBA history.