NBA

WATCH: Stephen Curry drops season-high 56 points, 12 threes in win over Magic

Author photo
By
Oliver Taliku
Author photo
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku
Sports Editor

Updated2 hours ago on February 28, 2025

Steph Curry

Stephen Curry led the Warriors to a huge comeback on Thursday night against the Orlando Magic, with a season-high 56 points to bring his side back from the dead.

Stephen Curry ignites Warriors comeback

The Golden State Warriors were down by as many as 17 points to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, but with Steph Curry on their team it is impossible to ever write off the dubs.

Curry began the game hot while the rest of his team struggled and it was the veteran who ignited a comeback early on with a spectacular 3/4 court shot to beat the buzzer at half time.

Even with Curry’s incredible shot from range, the Warriors still trailed by 14 going into the break and the rest of his teammates were showing no signs of a comeback.

The second half was a different story though, as Curry exploded for 22 points in the third quarter alone to bring his team back into the contest. The 36-year-old shot 4/6 from deep in the third and led the Dubs to a 40 point quarter that saw the Warriors gain their first lead of the night.

When he returned in the final quarter Curry needed just seven points for a 50-piece and he duly obliged, with another 13 points to seal a most unlikely victory.

Curry’s final stats were something to marvel at postgame with 56 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 12 three-pointers made.

It seems the Warriors just can’t lose right now and despite not playing their best basketball they managed to maintain their 5-game winning streak with an important win in the Western Conference.

Next up for the dubs on their five game road trip is a visit to Philadelphia on Saturday where they will face a struggling Sixers side.

WATCH: Stephen Curry drops 56 points & 12 threes