Stephen Curry led the Warriors to a huge comeback on Thursday night against the Orlando Magic, with a season-high 56 points to bring his side back from the dead.

The Golden State Warriors were down by as many as 17 points to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, but with Steph Curry on their team it is impossible to ever write off the dubs.

Curry began the game hot while the rest of his team struggled and it was the veteran who ignited a comeback early on with a spectacular 3/4 court shot to beat the buzzer at half time.

STEPHEN CURRY YOU ARE UNREAL 🤯🤯 CASUAL BUZZER BEATER FROM 3/4 COURT TO END THE HALF 🎯🎯🎯

Even with Curry’s incredible shot from range, the Warriors still trailed by 14 going into the break and the rest of his teammates were showing no signs of a comeback.

The second half was a different story though, as Curry exploded for 22 points in the third quarter alone to bring his team back into the contest. The 36-year-old shot 4/6 from deep in the third and led the Dubs to a 40 point quarter that saw the Warriors gain their first lead of the night.

When he returned in the final quarter Curry needed just seven points for a 50-piece and he duly obliged, with another 13 points to seal a most unlikely victory.

Curry’s final stats were something to marvel at postgame with 56 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 12 three-pointers made.

It seems the Warriors just can’t lose right now and despite not playing their best basketball they managed to maintain their 5-game winning streak with an important win in the Western Conference.

Next up for the dubs on their five game road trip is a visit to Philadelphia on Saturday where they will face a struggling Sixers side.

