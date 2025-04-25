WATCH: The Thunder completed the second-largest halftime comeback in NBA playoff history

On Thursday night, the Thunder were on the road for Game 3 vs. the Grizzlies. Oklahoma City struggled early in the game and was down 77-51 at halftime.

However, the Thunder proved why they earned the #1 seed in the West during the regular season. In the second half, the Thunder produced a dominant team effort. OKC won the game 114-108 and completed the largest halftime comeback in NBA playoff history. With a 3-0 series lead, OKC is in a position to win their first-round matchup.

Oklahoma City completed a 29-point comeback on Thursday in Game 3

Down 29-points late in the 2nd quarter… Watch every @okcthunder bucket as they STORM all the way back to take a 3-0 series lead! ⛈️⛈️ pic.twitter.com/hl3jASk2pU — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2025



With just over three minutes left in the second quarter, Memphis’ Ja Morant was undercut by OKC’s Lu Dort on a layup attempt. Morant took a hard foul and exited the game with a hip injury. Unfortunately, the all-star PG did not return in Game 3. At that point in the game, Memphis had built a 29-point lead and was up 26 at halftime.

That’s when the Oklahoma City Thunder flipped the switch. Power forward Chet Holmgren scored 23 of his 24 points in the second half of Game 3. He finished the game 8-16 from the field and 5-10 from beyond the arc. Holmgren also added eight rebounds in 32 minutes of action. Additionally, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his highest-scoring game of the series with 31 points. He added four rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block.

Oklahoma City’s defense was not up to its normal standard in the first half. Memphis scored 71 points and shot 50% from beyond the arc. However, the Thunder rallied in the second half, holding the Grizzlies to just 37 points. Memphis cooled down in the second half and shot 33% from deep. It came down to the final minutes of Game 3 on Thursday for OKC to seal a win. Alex Caruso was a defensive pest in the fourth quarter to help the Thunder take a 3-0 lead in the series. Game 4 is Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.