WATCH: Thunder Advance To Second Round With Grizzlies Sweep

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 117-115 to win Game 4 and advance to Western Conference Semifinals.

Memphis put up a spirited effort in the absence of star point guard Ja Morant, playing with the desperation of a team on the verge of being swept.

Scotty Pippen Jr. was huge as the starting point guard, finishing with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists. Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama each finished with 23 points but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was tremendous in closing out the Grizzlies, racking up 38 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block. Jalen Williams finished with 23.

The Grizzlies made it compelling right to the buzzer. After Luguentz Dort knocked down two free-throws to give the Thunder a 114-108 lead with 49 seconds remaining, Vince Williams and Desmond Bane sandwiched three-pointers around a clutch Gilgeous-Alexander bucket.

Oklahoma City’s Williams then made one of two free-throws for a 117-114 lead with six seconds remaining, opening the door for the Grizzlies to tie.

With Memphis running the final play for a three, the Thunder made the smart decision to foul before a shot went up and forcing Bane into a situation where he’d have to miss the second free-throw to have a chance.

Bane made the first and intentionally missed the second free-throw but the Grizzlies couldn’t corral the rebound.

Major Change Awaiting Grizzlies?

It was a tumultuous end to the season for Memphis, firing Taylor Jenkins weeks before the playoffs.

The manner in which this team tumbled down the standings in the second half of the season after being as high as the second seed suggests more changes could be on the way.

Some speculation has already been made about whether Morant has played his last game as a member of the Grizzlies. There is reason to believe a change of scenery could for Morant and a fresh feel for the Grizzlies could be best for both sides.

This iteration of the Grizzlies has just one playoff series win over the last five seasons.

Thunder Sit Back And Wait On Nuggets vs. Clippers

Oklahoma City delivered on expectations in the first round, easing past the Grizzlies on the back of their stifling defense.

Their next opponent will be either the Denver Nuggets or Los Angeles Clippers, two teams locked in a tremendous battle. The Clippers lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 Saturday night.

The Thunder will now have at least a week off as their next series can’t begin until at least May 3.