WATCH: Thunder Out-Clutch Nuggets To Win Game 5 Classic

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Denver Nuggets 112-105 in an instant playoff classic to win Game 5 and take a 3-2 series lead.

This game had everything. The two leading MVP candidates going toe-to-toe, unbelievable shot making, an incredible fightback, a crowd losing its collective mind, and big time stakes.

Regardless of whether the Thunder go on to win the title from here, this is a win they can look back on as a significant moment of growth. Yes, this is a team that finished as the top seed a season ago and backed it up by earning the best record in the league this season. However, this is still a team that has an extremely young playing rotation and is earning its postseason stripes.

Nikola Jokic gave them his best punch with 44 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and two steals and they absorbed it and hit back.

Oklahoma City’s own best player was electric in this game, finishing with 31 points, six rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks.

He was ably supported across the board as five other players hit double-digits.

Jokic was not so fortunate. Outside of Jamal Murray’s 28 points and Aaron Gordon’s 13, no other player hit double-figures.

Thunder Dominate 4th Quarter

Trailing by eight entering the fourth quarter, it appeared as though the Nuggets’ experience was proving too much for the young Thunder.

When it was gut check time, though, Oklahoma City received a boost from an unlikely source. After struggling all series, Luguentz Dort came up huge with three of his four triples coming in the fourth quarter. It was just the impetus the team needed and with Gilgeous-Alexander at his best, it was enough.

The Thunder outscored the Nuggets 34-19 in the fourth quarter, using its stifling defense to shut down everyone but Jokic.

In the fourth quarter, Jokic had 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting while the rest of the team shot 1-for-15 from the field.

Denver will have to lick its wounds after two games that they ought to have won. On Thursday, they will be back home to keep alive their season.