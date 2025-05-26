WATCH: Towns Leads Knicks To Stunning Game 3 Comeback Win Over Pacers

The New York Knicks produced a stunning comeback to overturn a 20-point deficit in Indianapolis and beat the Pacers 106-100 in Game 3.

Indiana looked to be riding the momentum of the first couple games in jumping out to a 20-point lead in the second quarter. New York steadied the ship a bit by cutting the lead to 13 at halftime.

The Knicks defense was immense in changing the momentum of the game and the Pacers offense became increasingly passive. Tyrese Haliburton was mysteriously passing up opportunities to attack.

Considering his heroics all playoffs, it was shocking to see Haliburton not attempt a single field goal in the final three minutes.

Seizing the moment, though, was Karl-Anthony Towns. After receiving a healthy dose of criticism after the first two games, Towns erupted for 20 points and eight rebounds in the fourth quarter alone to lead the final rally. He finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau also kept Jalen Brunson on the bench for much of the fourth quarter as he struggled with foul trouble.

Thibodeau made a change to the starting lineup that didn’t reap rewards early, inserting Mitchell Robinson for Jason Hart. The latter was tremendous in his role, collecting eight points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and a steal in 34 minutes. He also knocked down a pair of clutch free-throws after a huge rebound late.

Game 4 will be back in Indianapolis at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Knicks, Pacers Taking Turns Proving Comeback Credentials

After the Pacers showed their comeback chops in Game 1, the Knicks finally decided it was time to show theirs.

This was the third time these playoffs that New York overturned a 20-point deficit to win. The first two came against the defending champion Celtics in Boston.

These two teams are proving to be very evenly matched and, cumulatively, only two points separate them through three games.

Indiana’s role players were surprisingly quiet in this one. In the fourth quarter, Pacers players not named Pascal Siakam or Haliburton shot a combined 0-for-10. They also had three turnovers.

Again, credit the Knicks defense but it was jarring just how much the Pacers lost their flow relative to the first half.

Worth noting is that Aaron Nesmith did leave the game in the third quarter after twisting his right ankle on a drive. He returned late after the Knicks had taken the lead but his absence certainly aided the comeback. Bennedict Mathurin received additional playing time and did not impress.

It will be quite something to look back on if the Pacers go on to lose the series from here. Carrying a 2-0 series lead and then a 20-point lead on its home floor in Game 3, that will leave some scarring. Not to mention, Brunson had four fouls at halftime.

There’s still a long way to go for that, and for now they will refocus on taking a 3-1 lead in a couple days.