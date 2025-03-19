WATCH: Udonis Haslem believes the Pistons could beat the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs

In exactly one month from today, the 2025 NBA playoffs will begin. Teams around the league are fighting to keep their playoff posistion.

If the season ended today, the Detroit Pistons would be slate to face the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. ESPN studio analyst Udonis Haslem believes Detroit could beat New York in the first round. That would be a massive upset after the players New York brought in for the 2024-25 season.

"I'm looking at Detroit and I'm saying this could be a 1st round exit for New York" 👀 – Udonis Haslem



The Pistons have been building their roster for several seasons now and they are finally starting to show potential. For five straight seasons, Detroit finished with 23 or fewer wins. However, the team is 38-31 this season. They have a chance to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2018-19. That was also Detroit’s last postseason appearance, losing in the first round.

ESPN studio analyst Udonis Haslem made a bold prediction on Tuesday night. He believes the Pistons could beat the Knicks if they played in the first round. Haslem explained how the Knicks moved players like Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for Karl-Anthony Towns. With the offense they’ve gained from Towns, New York has slipped defensively. That’s a valid point from Haslem. One could argue New York traded for Mikal Bridges and he helps on defense massively.

Another point Haslem made was the health of Jalen Brunson. The all-star PG is dealing with an ankle sprain. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Brunson is out until late March or early April. Haslem said that Brunson’s ankle will not be 100% until the summertime when he can get rest. Udonis Haslem is also a fan of players like Cade Cunningham and Malik Beasley. The three-time NBA champ believes Destorit could beat New York in the first round.