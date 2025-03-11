Watch: Wizards’ Rookie Bub Carrington Taunts RJ Barrett To Punch Him

On Monday evening, the Raptors and Wizards met for their second straight game. Toronto lost 118-117 on Saturday. The Raptors had a chance for redemption on Monday and beat Washington 119-104.

Late in the second quarter on Monday, Raptors’ R.J. Barrett and Wizards’ Bub Carrington had a small confrontation. Rookie Bub Carrington taunted R.J. Barrett and dared him to hit him. Washington fans were excited to see this kind of fight from Carrington.

Bub Carrington dared R.J. Barrett to hit him on Monday

With seconds left in the second quarter, R.J. Barrett drove to the basket and attempted to draw a foul on Bub Carrington. However, the refs did not call a foul and Barrett complained. Upset with the no-call, Barrett began arguing with Wizards rookie Bub Carrington. It was unclear what Barrett said to Carrington. However, the camera did catch Washington’s rookie daring Barrett to hit him. Carrington even gestured by lightly tapping the side of his face, where he taunted Barrett to hit him.

In the end, nothing happened between the two and Toronto won the game. Bub Carrington has played in all 63 games for the Wizards in 2024-25 and has 43 starts. The six-foot-four PG is averaging (9.1) points, (4.0) rebounds, and (4.0) assists per game. As a rookie, he is averaging (26.3) minutes per game in 2024-25. Bub Carrington wasn’t the only rookie first-round pick R.J. Barrett had beef with on Monday. He also has a small confrontation in the first quarter with rookie Kyshawn George.

At 13-50, Washington will have the chance at another top lottery pick in 2025. They had the second overall pick in 2024 and selected Alex Sarr. The Wizards’ next game is tonight, Tuesday, March 11 vs. the Pistons on the road. Washington is currently on a seven-game road trip. According to odds via BetOnline, the Wizards are 14.5-point underdogs.