End of a Remarkable Run

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama saw his incredible streak of 101 straight games with at least one blocked shot come to an end on Tuesday night. In the Spurs’ 130-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wembanyama did not record a block, snapping a defensive streak that began during his rookie year and stretched over more than a full season. The run stood as the third-longest in NBA history behind Patrick Ewing (145) and Dikembe Mutombo (116).

Wembanyama finished that game with 12 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 23 minutes off the bench. Even without a swat, his defensive presence still impacted OKC’s interior looks and altered shots throughout the night.

What the Streak Meant

Reaching 101 straight games with a block placed Wembanyama in elite company. Only two players have ever posted longer streaks since the NBA began officially tracking blocks in the 1973–74 season. That accomplishment speaks to his timing, length, and basketball instincts.

Earlier in the same week, Wembanyama hit a notable milestone by recording his 100th consecutive game with a block in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. In that contest he scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while logging two blocks to push the streak into historic territory.

Spurs fans and analysts alike saw Wembanyama’s run as more than just a statistic. It represented his unique impact on the defensive end and his ability to consistently influence shots without fouling. That rare blend of skill and discipline helped San Antonio maintain strong interior defense despite limited minutes for the 21-year-old due to a recent calf injury.

Spurs Keep Rolling

Even with the end of the streak, the Spurs kept their momentum going. San Antonio’s depth and balanced scoring lifted them to a smooth victory over a strong Thunder team. The win pushed the Spurs’ mark to 22–7, right near the top of the Western Conference standings.

Wembanyama’s streak may have ended, but his career is only beginning. At just 21 years old, he already ranks among the most disruptive defenders in the league. With averages that would lead the NBA in blocks once he meets the games-played threshold, he remains a cornerstone for a Spurs team ready to challenge deep into the postseason.

Legacy of a Defensive Force

Block streaks like Wembanyama’s don’t happen by accident. They require consistency, conditioning, and elite timing. While the run is over, the fact that he reached such rare heights so early in his career shows his place among the NBA’s defensive greats. Fans will remember this streak as one of the young superstar’s first historic chapters.