Western Conference Dominates NBA Title Betting Odds in 2025–26

The Balance of Power Tilts West

As the 2025–26 NBA season approaches, the Western Conference has a firm hold on championship projections. According to The San Francisco Chronicle, six of the top seven title favorites listed by BetMGM come from the West. The lone Eastern team cracking that group is the Miami Heat, who sit well behind the leaders.

It’s not a new trend. Western franchises have captured three of the last four NBA titles, with Boston’s 2024 run as the only exception. Depth, stability, and star power continue to define the conference, while many Eastern contenders are facing uncertainty.

Thunder and Nuggets Lead the Pack

At the top of the odds board are the Oklahoma City Thunder (+240) and the Denver Nuggets (+550). Oklahoma City enters as the defending champion, led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Denver remains a perennial threat behind Nikola Jokić.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (+750) and New York Knicks (9-1) are viewed as the East’s best hopes, though both face questions about consistency and depth.

Other Western Contenders in the Mix

Behind the favorites, teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets are drawing heavy betting action. Each is considered a “liability” for sportsbooks — meaning their fan bases have wagered large amounts that could lead to major payouts.

Golden State still carries the pedigree of multiple championships. The Lakers, driven by a mix of veterans and young talent, remain a headline magnet. Meanwhile, Houston’s fast rebuild under Ime Udoka has quickly turned them into a fashionable pick.

The West’s Enduring Edge

The Western Conference’s strength isn’t limited to one or two teams. It’s a structural advantage built over years of drafting, player development, and aggressive front-office moves. Even mid-tier squads like Minnesota and Sacramento have playoff-level cores.

Oddsmakers seem to agree: until an Eastern contender proves otherwise, the road to the Larry O’Brien Trophy still runs through the West.