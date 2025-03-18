Popular stand-up comedian Tracy Morgan fell ill while sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden during Monday’s New York Knicks vs Miami Heat game.

What happened to Tracy Morgan?

Morgan, widely known as a diehard Knicks fan, was wheeled out of MSG after profusely vomiting onto the hardwood which forced the ongoing game to be delayed.

The 56-year-old exited the arena during the third quarter in a wheelchair before staff cleaned up and allowed the clash to continue, where New York claimed a dramatic overtime win.

It is also reported Morgan suffered a nosebleed and the former Saturday Night Live star was pictured with a towel over his face as he left the venue.

In what appeared to be a serious incident, Morgan struggled to stand on his own accord and needed assistance from those around him.

Tracy Morgan threw up on the court pic.twitter.com/GjwjLLELG7 — logan bartlett (@loganbartlett) March 18, 2025

What health issues does Tracy Morgan have?

In 1996, Morgan was diagnosed with diabetes and is known to have struggled with alcoholism in the past. In 2010, he received a kidney transplant from his ex-girlfriend due to his condition and alcohol abuse.

In 2012, he was rushed to a hospital in Denver where he was treated for flu-like symptoms and dehydration.

In 2014, Morgan was involved in a six-vehicle crash in New Jersey which led to the unfortunate death of his friend and fellow comedian Jimmy Mack.

Morgan suffered a broken femur, broken nose, a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs and underwent surgery on his leg. He was released from rehabilitation a month after the crash.

He also made the news last year after admitting to taking weight loss drug Ozempic, which he described as ‘great’ and said he was glad to use it.

It’s unclear whether any of these issues had anything to do with the incident at Madison Square Garden on Monday but it’s fair to say Morgan has been through the wringer.

Knicks star Josh Hart and actor Ben Stiller send well wishes to Tracy Morgan

“We hope everything’s good with Tracy Morgan,” Hart told the media postgame. “Avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.”

“We hope everything’s good with Tracy Morgan. Avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.” – Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/2aKRxONUMp — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 18, 2025

Stiller also sent out a post on X (formerly Twitter) offering his thoughts to the comedian.