What is Houston’s projected starting five after acquiring veteran Kevin Durant?

After a loss in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Rockets have made a roster change. Over the weekend, Houston traded with Phoenix to acquire two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant.

In that deal, the Rockets sent the Suns Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and five second-round picks. Green and Brooks were both full-time starters for Houston. With those players gone and Kevin Durant now on the team, who will start for the Houston Rockets in 2025-26?

The Rockets will have a new-look starting five in 2025-26

The Houston Rockets are expected to start Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Şengün, per @sam_amick & @KellyIko “Team sources said there are early indications Smith will likely return to the starting lineup, with Thompson — who originally… pic.twitter.com/X2RqJOqRZW — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 22, 2025



The Rockets lost in the first round of the playoffs, and rumors swirled of their interest in Kevin Durant. Their front office insisted that Durant’s age and the combination of the team’s internal confidence would have the MVP land elsewhere. Several teams, including the Heat and Spurs, were known to have an interest in Durant. Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that Phoenix has been negotiating with teams for weeks.

Ultimately, they landed on a trade with the Rockets, and that is Kevin Durant’s new home. To acquire the prolific scorer, the Rockets traded Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and five second-round picks. Amick and Iko noted that head coach Ime Udoka will tweak the starting lineup in 2025-26.

They said Houston is “expected” to start Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun. VanVleet and Sengun were full-time starters for the Rockets in 2024-25. Jabari Smith Jr. began the season as a starter but suffered a hand injury. Upon return, he had been replaced by Amen Thompson. Now, both players are predicted to be starters next season for the Rockets.

At four of their five starting spots, the Rockets possess “ample length”. Fred VanValeet is the shortest player at six feet. Their remaining starting five are all six-foot-seven or higher. While the Rockets lost talent, they still have plenty of defensive stars for head coach Ime Udoka. Houston needed help offensively, and Kevin Durant was their answer. The 2025-26 season will be Durant’s 18th year in the NBA. How far can he take the Houston Rockets?