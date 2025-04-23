It seems like Jayson Tatum may miss out on the Celtics first round clash against Orlando on Wednesday night, but what is Boston’s record this season without its superstar?

Jayson Tatum suffers wrist injury

Disaster struck for the Boston Celtics in game one of their first round playoff series against the Magic, as Jayson Tatum took a nasty fall onto his wrist towards the end of the game.

Tatum appeared to be in some serious discomfort and it took him a while to get up off the floor following the fall.

After landing on his wrist there was immediate concern for Tatum’s shooting hand however he was able to return to the game immediately after the timeout.

Tatum was able to finish the game but he was in visible pain at points, with the 27-year-old wincing after taking shots despite still making some tough buckets.

Following the game Tatum had an x-ray on his wrist where doctors found a minor bruise. As a result Tatum is now listed as questionable on the injury report for Wednesday night’s game two.

What is Boston’s record without Jayson Tatum this season?

Tatum has been the picture of health for Boston this season in a campaign where he was a serious contender for MVP, and he has missed just ten games in 2024-25.

Of those ten games Tatum missed the Celtics hold an impressive 8-2 record, however the losses both came to the same team.

That team was the Orlando Magic, who will now feel they have a great opportunity to tie up the first round series before heading back to Orlando should Jayson Tatum not feature.

However both of Orlando’s wins came at the Kia Center, and winning in a playoff game on the road a TD Garden is a completely different prospect altogether.

Jayson Tatum playoff history

Tatum has never missed a postseason game for Boston since he was drafted in 2017 and if he missed Wednesday’s game he would be a huge loss.

The St. Louis born superstar has averaged 23.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists throughout his postseason career and with an average of 39 minutes per game his potential absence can’t be understated. Tatum led the Celtics in all sorts of categories this season, including points, rebounds and assists.

Tatum will be keen to make a swift recovery to join back up with his teammates, especially after a disappointing first game against the Magic where he scored just 17 points.

The Boston Celtics remain second favorites to win the championship this year behind OKC at a price of +190 with the best NBA betting sites.