What is Tramadol? Drug That Got Bobby Portis Suspended 25 Games

Bobby Portis was suspended by the NBA for 25 games for violating the substance abuse policy. So, what is Tramadol?

The Milwaukee Bucks just lost a key piece of their rotation at a critical point in the season.

Forward Bobby Portis has been suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s banned substance policy, the league announced Thursday. Portis tested positive for Tramadol, an opioid pain medication that is banned by both the NBA and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

With Portis out, the Bucks are losing their most reliable bench scorer and rebounder. He has been a crucial part of Milwaukee’s second unit, providing energy, toughness, and the ability to step into the starting lineup when needed—especially when Giannis Antetokounmpo is sidelined, which has been an all-too-common occurrence in recent seasons.

Now, the Bucks will have to adjust without him.

No Appeal: Bucks Accept the Suspension

Despite the severity of the punishment, the Bucks have decided not to appeal the league’s ruling. Head coach Doc Rivers explained the rationale, telling reporters that the team considered a challenge but ultimately felt the risk was too great.

Doc Rivers told reporters the Bucks thought about appealing the Portis suspension, but the "danger of that was too great to take". Rivers wouldn't add anymore, but he seemed to be suggesting dragging this out would have potentially pushed the suspension into the postseason. https://t.co/lbozxlEr97 — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 20, 2025

“We thought about appealing the suspension, but the danger of that was too great to take,” Rivers said.

Though Rivers didn’t elaborate, the implication was clear—contesting the ruling could have dragged the process into the postseason, leaving the Bucks without Bobby Portis at the most crucial time of the year. Instead, the team will serve the suspension now and welcome him back once he has served his punishment.

Portis: “I Made an Honest Mistake”

Bobby Portis, through his agent Mark Bartelstein, acknowledged his mistake but maintained that he did not take a banned substance intentionally.

Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports to ESPN on client Bobby Portis' 25-game suspension, detailing what took place: https://t.co/sB9vmPVYxA pic.twitter.com/tVvbotBJlt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2025

“I was dealing with an elbow injury and using an NBA-approved medication for pain and inflammation,” Portis said in a statement. “During that time, I made an honest mistake and took a pain-reducing anti-inflammatory pill that is not approved. I feel horrible and recognize that I’m responsible for what I put in my body.”

Bartelstein clarified that Bobby Portis had mistakenly taken Tramadol, believing it to be Toradol, a medication that is legal under NBA rules.

“Bobby supports the league’s anti-drug policy,” Bartelstein said. “He is absolutely not a drug abuser.”

Tramadol vs. Toradol: Understanding the Difference

Tramadol , the substance that triggered the suspension, is an opioid pain medication used to treat moderate to severe pain. It is classified as a Schedule IV controlled substance by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), meaning it has a low risk of dependence but is still regulated. Other drugs in this category include Xanax, Ambien, and Valium .

, the substance that triggered the suspension, is an used to treat moderate to severe pain. It is classified as a by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), meaning it has a low risk of dependence but is still regulated. Other drugs in this category include . Toradol (Ketorolac) is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that is also used to manage pain but is not classified as an opioid. It is approved for use in the NBA under certain conditions.

The confusion between the two medications led to a devastating consequence for Portis and the Bucks.

What This Means for the Bucks

Bobby Portis’ absence creates a significant void in Milwaukee’s rotation. He has been one of the team’s most consistent and versatile players, averaging 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season while playing a key role in the team’s frontcourt depth.

Without him, the Bucks’ bench will be tested. Veteran big men Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo may need to take on heavier workloads, while Jae Crowder, Bobby Brown, and Thanasis Antetokounmpo could see increased minutes.

The Bucks, currently battling for playoff positioning, will need to weather the next 25 games without one of their most dependable contributors. And while Portis will eventually return, his suspension serves as a costly lesson in the importance of vigilance when it comes to player health and medication policies.