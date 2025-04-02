What TV channel is Celtics vs Heat on? See here for where to watch the NBA for free as Boston hopes to win for the tenth game in a row.

What TV channel is Celtics vs Heat on?

Massachusetts residents looking to tune in to Boston coverage can follow along on NBCS-BOS, while fans from Florida can watch the Fan Duel channel FDSSUN.

You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have an NBA League Pass subscription, or you can watch via Jazz Sports on their free live stream.

How to watch Celtics vs Heat

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics 📅 Celtics vs Heat game date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV channel(s): NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN

NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN 💻 Free Celtics vs Heat game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

Jazz Sports 🎲 Celtics vs Heat game odds: Celtics -11.0 (-110) | Heat +11.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Celtics as 11.0-point favorites at TD Garden as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Boston Celtics injury report

C Kristaps Porzingis (rest; questionable), G Jrue Holiday (shoulder; questionable), G Jaylen Brown (knee; questionable), C Al Horford (toe; doubtful).

Miami Heat injury report

F Nikola Jovic (hand; out), F Kevin Love (personal; out), F Duncan Robinson (back; out), F Andrew Wiggins (hamstring; out), G Dru Smith (achilles; out for season).

Celtics vs Heat preview

The Boston Celtics couldn’t be in better form as the regular season begins to draw to a close and a win against Miami on Wednesday night would be their tenth in a row after just one loss in March.

Boston hold a dominant record against Miami in the past two years and they are on a six game win streak against the Heat which includes all three head to heads so far in 2024-25.

There are four players questionable on Wednesday’s injury report for the Celtics and it may be worth keeping an eye on Jaylen Brown’s health with last year’s Finals MVP struggling for form lately amid a knee injury.

Miami Heat returned to form in emphatic fashion at the end of March and they are currently on a six game win streak that has them just two games back from the Hawks in eighth.

Albeit their wins have mostly been against teams with a record less than .500, but their confidence will be high coming into a difficult game in Boston.

Miami’s good run goes hand in hand with Tyler Herro’s return to form, as the former sixth man of the year has averaged 28.4 points per game during the five wins.