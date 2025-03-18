The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets meet for the final time this year on Tuesday at TD Garden as the defending champs look to complete the season sweep.

What TV channel is Celtics vs Nets on?

Tonight’s game will be broadcast live on three different TV channels. For residents of Massachusetts, you can tune in to NBC Sports Boston for home coverage.

Away coverage is brought to you by YES Network for those living in New York and NBA TV are also showing the game.

You can take your pick of these three broadcasts if you have a NBA League Pass subscription, or you can click the Jazz Sports link here to watch the free live stream.

How to watch Celtics vs Nets

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets 📅 Celtics vs Nets game date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV channel(s): NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, YES

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, YES 💻 Free Celtics vs Nets game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Celtics vs Nets game odds: Celtics -13.5 (-110) | Nets +13.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Celtics as 13.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Boston Celtics injury report

F Jaylen Brown (knee; out), F Jayson Tatum (knee; questionable)

Brooklyn Nets injury report

G De’Anthony Melton (knee; out for season), G Cam Thomas (hamstring; out for season), F Ziaire Williams (achilles; probable), F Noah Clowney (ankle; probable)

Celtics vs Nets preview

If the Celtics can take care of the Nets in Boston tonight, they’ll complete the season sweep following three straight wins over their Atlantic Division rivals since the start of the campaign.

The pair recently met on Saturday in Brooklyn when the Celtics narrowly came out victorious on Kristaps Porzingis’ return to the floor after missing seven straight games with a mystery viral illness.

The defending champions are expected to take a fully healthy roster into the match-up with the exception of Jaylen Brown who seems to be carrying a number of knocks, having been an early exit at the weekend with a back issue.

The Nets are almost certainly out of the play-in picture and Brooklyn are simply playing for pride at this point, hoping to secure a lucrative position in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft with a chance of landing Duke sensation Cooper Flagg.

Boston on the other hand is aiming to become the first back-to-back champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, and with the Eastern Conference seemingly at their mercy bar an upset, they should give it a good go.