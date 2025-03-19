The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to atone for back to back defeats on Wednesday night and they will be desperate for a win against the Sacramento Kings.

What TV channel is Kings vs Cavaliers on?

Wednesday’s Kings vs Cavaliers game will be broadcast on two different TV channels. Viewers from California can get home team coverage of the Kings game on NBCS-CA.

Fans hoping to watch from Ohio or for any Cavaliers team-coverage can watch via FDSOH. You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have a NBA League Pass subscription, or you can click the Jazz Sports link here to watch the free live stream.

How to watch Kings vs Cavaliers

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Sacramento Kings

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Sacramento Kings 📅 Kings vs Cavaliers game date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California 📺 TV channel(s): NBCS-CA and FDSOH

NBCS-CA and FDSOH 💻 Free Kings vs Cavaliers game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Kings vs Cavaliers game odds: Kings +5.0 (-110) | Cavaliers -5.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Cavaliers as 5.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Sacramento Kings injury report

F Domantas Sabonis (ankle; out).

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

No players out.

Kings vs Cavaliers preview

The Sacramento Kings snapped a four game losing streak in their last game against Memphis and it is crucial they start picking up wins as they currently sit in the postseason play-in position with pressure mounting from teams below.

Sacramento will be without All-Star snub Domantas Sabonis for Wednesday’s game, after the Lithuanian sprained his ankle in a win over the Grizzlies last time out.

Scoring has been the biggest issue for the Kings in the past month, with an average of just 106 points per game during a losing streak at the beginning of March.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been uncharacteristically poor in the last two games, losing two in a row to leave their hopes of finishing on 70 wins looking bleak.

Regardless of their back to back losses, the Cavaliers are still pushing to hold on to the No. 1 overall seed and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways on the second game of a long road trip.

Cleveland can have no complaints with their last two defeats as they have no players currently absent with injuries and the fully healthy roster will be raring to go again on Wednesday.