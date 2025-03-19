The Houston Rockets are looking to build on the longest active win streak in the league but Orlando Magic will be confident after upsetting the Cavaliers last time out.

What TV channel is Magic vs Rockets on?

Wednesday’s Magic vs Rockets game will be broadcast on two different TV channels. Fans looking to tune in from Florida can watch via the home channel on FDSFL.

Fans hoping to watch from Houston or for any Rockets team-coverage can watch via SCHN.

You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have a NBA League Pass subscription

How to watch Magic vs Rockets

🎲 Magic vs Rockets game odds: Magic +2.0 (-110) | Rockets -2.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Rockets as 2.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Orlando Magic injury report

G Cole Anthony (toe; questionable), G Jalen Suggs (knee; out), C Moritz Wagner (knee; out).

Houston Rockets injury report

F Amen Thompson (ankle; out), G Reed Sheppard (thumb; out).

Magic vs Rockets preview

The Orlando Magic shocked Cleveland in their last outing and Paolo Banchero talked the talk with 24 points, 7 assists and 11 rebounds in a chippy game that got heated as Orlando put a stop to the Cavaliers 16-game win streak.

Despite some difficult patches in their season, the Magic look likely set for a playoff position and they are just two games back from a top 7 finish that would qualify them for the postseason without having to play in the play-in tournament.

With some easier games coming up, a victory against the in form Houston Rockets would be a bonus at a time where wins are becoming more and more important.

Nobody is playing better than the Rockets right now and with a seven game win streak they will be full of confidence coming to the Kia Center on Wednesday night.

The Nuggets are keeping pressure on the Rockets in their pursuit of a top two seed in the West and the teams are currently all tied up 12 games back from the Thunder.

Following a dramatic overtime win against the beleaguered Sixers, the Rockets will feel they can do no wrong right now and a three point spread seems generous.