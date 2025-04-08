See here for what TV channel to watch the Thunder vs Lakers on, as OKC looks to snap a two game losing streak and get revenge for Sunday’s loss to the Lakers.

What TV channel is Thunder vs Lakers on?

Surprisingly Tuesday’s game between the Thunder and Lakers isn’t being broadcast nationwide, however fans tuning in for home coverage can watch via FDSOK while Lakers fans can watch on SportsNet LA.

You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have an NBA League Pass subscription, or you can watch via Jazz Sports on their free live stream.

How to watch Thunder vs Lakers

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: LA Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

LA Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder 📅 Thunder vs Lakers game date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 📺 TV channel(s): SportsNet LA and FDSOK

SportsNet LA and FDSOK 💻 Free Thunder vs Lakers game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Thunder vs Lakers game odds: Thunder -14.0 (-110) | Lakers +14.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Thunder as 14.0-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Thunder injury report

G Nikola Topic (knee; out), F Jaylin Williams (ankle; questionable), G Alex Ducas (quadricep; out), F Ousmane Dieng (calf; out), G Ajay Mitchell (toe; out).

Lakers injury report

F LeBron James (groin; questionable), G Luka Doncic (groin, questionable), G Austin Reaves (ankle; questionable), F Rui Hachimura (knee; out), G Gabe Vincent (knee; questionable), F Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle; questionable), G Bronny James (illness, questionable), F Maxi Kleber (knee; out).

Thunder vs Lakers preview

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams within the past three days and after the Lakers caused an upset with a 27-point win on Sunday, OKC will be out for revenge this week.

Back to back losses to LA and Houston means that the Thunder can no longer join the exclusive 70-win club for the regular season, however they are still well out of reach from the rest of the conference with just four games left to go.

These two teams have faced off twice this season, with OKC winning the first duel in Crypto.com Arena.

Despite beating the Thunder over the weekend, the Lakers could have a completely different look to Sunday’s game with almost the entire roster on Tuesday’s injury report.

This game means a lot more to the Lakers in terms of where they will finish the season, as there is still a possibility that the current No. 3 seed could drop to as low as eighth in the West with a competitive finish set to come.

Just one win for the Lakers would secure a top four seed headed into the playoffs but they will probably need two from the remaining four games against OKC, Houston, Dallas and Portland to beat Denver to third.