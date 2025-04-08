NBA

What TV channel is Thunder vs Lakers on?

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

Sports Editor

Updated1 hour ago on April 08, 2025

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP

See here for what TV channel to watch the Thunder vs Lakers on, as OKC looks to snap a two game losing streak and get revenge for Sunday’s loss to the Lakers.

What TV channel is Thunder vs Lakers on?

Surprisingly Tuesday’s game between the Thunder and Lakers isn’t being broadcast nationwide, however fans tuning in for home coverage can watch via FDSOK while Lakers fans can watch on SportsNet LA.

You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have an NBA League Pass subscription, or you can watch via Jazz Sports on their free live stream.

How to watch Thunder vs Lakers

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: LA Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder
  • 📅 Thunder vs Lakers game date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • 📺 TV channel(s): SportsNet LA and FDSOK
  • 💻 Free Thunder vs Lakers game live stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Thunder vs Lakers game odds: Thunder -14.0 (-110) | Lakers +14.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Thunder as 14.0-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Thunder injury report

G Nikola Topic (knee; out), F Jaylin Williams (ankle; questionable), G Alex Ducas (quadricep; out), F Ousmane Dieng (calf; out), G Ajay Mitchell (toe; out).

Lakers injury report

F LeBron James (groin; questionable), G Luka Doncic (groin, questionable), G Austin Reaves (ankle; questionable), F Rui Hachimura (knee; out), G Gabe Vincent (knee; questionable), F Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle; questionable), G Bronny James (illness, questionable), F Maxi Kleber (knee; out).

Thunder vs Lakers preview

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams within the past three days and after the Lakers caused an upset with a 27-point win on Sunday, OKC will be out for revenge this week.

Back to back losses to LA and Houston means that the Thunder can no longer join the exclusive 70-win club for the regular season, however they are still well out of reach from the rest of the conference with just four games left to go.

These two teams have faced off twice this season, with OKC winning the first duel in Crypto.com Arena.

Despite beating the Thunder over the weekend, the Lakers could have a completely different look to Sunday’s game with almost the entire roster on Tuesday’s injury report.

This game means a lot more to the Lakers in terms of where they will finish the season, as there is still a possibility that the current No. 3 seed could drop to as low as eighth in the West with a competitive finish set to come.

Just one win for the Lakers would secure a top four seed headed into the playoffs but they will probably need two from the remaining four games against OKC, Houston, Dallas and Portland to beat Denver to third.

