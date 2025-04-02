OKC can still clinch a 70-win season if they win out this year, but they face a tough Detroit side that is looking forward to a first postseason appearance since 2019. See here for what TV channel the Thunder vs Pistons is on.

What TV channel is Thunder vs Pistons on?

Wednesday’s Thunder vs Pistons head to head will be broadcast nationally on ESPN but there are also team-specific channels for fans to tune into.

Thunder fans looking for home coverage can tune in to Fan Duel’s Oklahoma channel FDSOK, with Detroit supporters using FDSDET.

You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have a NBA League Pass subscription.

How to watch Thunder vs Pistons

Detroit Pistons @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder vs Pistons game date: Wednesday, April 2 2025

Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV channel(s): FDSOK, FDSDET, and ESPN

Thunder vs Pistons game odds: Thunder -14.0 (-110) | Pistons +14.0 (-110)

🎲 Thunder vs Pistons game odds: Thunder -14.0 (-110) | Pistons +14.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Thunder as 14.0-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Oklahoma City Thunder injury report

G Aaron Wiggins (Achilles; out), G Alex Ducas (quadriceps; out), C Ousmane Dieng (calf; out), G Nikola Topic (ACL; out for the season).

Detroit Pistons injury report

G Cade Cunningham (calf; doubtful), F Tobias Harris (achilles; probable), G Jaden Ivey (leg; out).

Thunder vs Pistons preview

There is still a possibility that OKC could reach an exclusive 70-win club in the regular season this year and all they need to do to achieve the feat is win their remaining seven games.

The leaders of the Western Conference and number one overall seed have been as good as ever with the season reaching its conclusion and they have coasted during a 10-game win streak that leads the league.

With games coming up against the Rockets and Lakers, there are more challenging head to heads for the Thunder to face on the road to 7o wins and the Pistons shouldn’t put up too much of a fight without Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham is currently doubtful on the injury report with a calf injury and he is unlikely to be rushed back with the playoffs just over two weeks away.

The Pistons have all but confirmed their spot in the postseason and all that is left to decide is if they will finish fifth or sixth with the Bucks lurking 1.0 game behind.

With back to back games against Milwaukee to close out the season, Detroit will just be trying to keep its Eastern Conference rivals at arms length ahead of a first postseason appearance since 2019.