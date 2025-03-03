NCAA

When Does March Madness 2025 Start? Dates, Locations, & TV Schedule

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

March 03, 2025

The 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is just around the corner. Conference tournament games have started and will take place over the next week and a half. 

Selection Sunday is March 16 and teams around the country will wait for their name to be called. Below, we’ll have dates, locations, and the TV schedule for March Madness in 2025.

Dates, Locations, & TV Schedule for March Madness in 2025


What are the dates for March Madness in 2025?

  • Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 16 on CBS
  • First Four: March 18-19
  • First round: March 20-21
  • Second round: March 22-23
  • Sweet 16: March 27-28
  • Elite Eight: March 29-30
  • Final Four: April 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
  • NCAA championship game: April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Locations for March Madness in 2025

First Four:

  • UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio

First round: Round of 64

  • Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky
  • Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island
  • Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kentucky
  • Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
  • Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington
  • Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio
  • Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Lenovo Arena, Raliegh, North Carolina

Second round: Round of 32

  • Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky
  • Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island
  • Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kentucky
  • Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
  • Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington
  • Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio
  • Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Lenovo Arena, Raliegh, North Carolina

Sweet 16: 

  • Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
  • Chase Center, San Francisco, California
  • State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
  • Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Elite 8:

  • Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
  • Chase Center, San Francisco, California
  • State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
  • Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Final Four and National Championship: 

  • Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

*TV channel(s): CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews

*Streaming: Paramount+, Max, DirecTV, Fubo