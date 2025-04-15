The date for the opening Boston Celtics playoff game has been revealed as the defending champions wait to discover their first round opponent.

When is the first Celtics playoff game?

The Celtics will play their first playoff game on Sunday, April 20 – which also happens to be Easter Sunday.

According to the best online sportsbooks, Boston (+200) trail only the Oklahoma City Thunder (+187) in the betting to win the NBA championship.

Joe Mazzulla’s side finished the season as the two seed with 61 wins and 21 losses, their second straight year reaching the 60-win milestone.

Boston fans will have good memories from the last time they opened the playoffs on Easter Sunday in 2022.

That was Game 1 of the first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, when Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beating layup sent TD Garden wild.

WATCH: Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beater to take Game 1 vs Nets in 2022

Who will the Celtics play in the first round?

Boston will discover its first round opponent on Tuesday night after the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks finish battling it out for the seven seed in the play-in tournament.

Orlando is undoubtedly the more difficult opponent but watching Paolo Banchero go to war against one of his role models in Tatum would be a sight to behold.

The Celtics dismissed the Hawks in six games in the first round two years ago and Atlanta have proved they are no pushover when it comes to the postseason, especially under Trae Young’s lead.

The Magic are five-point favorites to come out on top in this match-up at the Amway Center.

WATCH: Trae Young extends the series in Game 5 vs Boston in 2023

Where can I buy tickets for the first Celtics playoff game?

Tickets are currently on sale for Game 1 through Ticketmaster, starting at around $120 for balcony seats.

There is no bad seat at TD Garden and the playoff atmosphere up top is unmatched, so don’t think twice if you’re considering attending.