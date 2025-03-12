When Is Women’s March Madness 2025? Dates, Schedule, Locations & Top Seeds

Featured below is the schedule for the women’s 2025 NCAA basketball tournament, also known as women’s March Madness, which will include 68 teams for the fourth consecutive year.

Final Four Of Women’s March Madness 2025 Will Be Held At Amalie Arena In Tampa, Florida

The last four at-large teams, seeded 65 through 68, will compete in the First Four before the start of the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. The top 16 seeds will host the first weekend of tournament games, in addition to the First Four.

Of course, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be held at two sites, with eight teams competing at each. Birmingham, Alabama, and Spokane, Washington, will host the regionals March 28-31.

The 2025 women’s Final Four is scheduled for April 4 and 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The women’s bracket will be revealed on Sunday, March 16, on ESPN, with ESPN networks broadcasting each game of the tournament.

According to the NCAA, new this year for women’s college basketball is the use of the quadrant-based system — used by the men’s selection committee — to measure the quality of a win or a loss, which will factor into teams’ chances at being selected for the 68-team bracket.

Women’s March Madness Schedule 2025

Selection Sunday

March 16 (ESPN/ESPN App)

First Four

March 19-20 TBD; top 16 seeds host

First round

March 21-22 TBD; top 16 seeds host

Second round

March 23-24 TBD; top 16 seeds host

Birmingham Regional

March 28-31 Legacy Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)

Spokane Regional

March 28-31 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, Washington)

Final Four

April 4, April 6 Amalie Arena (Tampa, Florida)

Women’s March Madness Top Seeds

The University of South Carolina won its third Southeastern Conference tournament championship in a row under head coach Dawn Staley, and the Gamecocks are currently projected to join UCLA, Texas, and USC as the final No. 1 seed for the Women’s NCAA March Madness tournament.

However, UConn recently won the Big East tournament title for the 12th year in a row. Although the Huskies will most likely be awarded a No. 2 seed in the tournament, analysts are wondering if UConn should take the No. 1 seed since it defeated South Carolina on Feb. 16 by a 29-point margin, 87-58.

Women’s March Madness Top Seed Predictions

No. 1 seeds

South Carolina

UCLA

Texas

USC

No. 2 seeds

UConn

TCU

LSU

Notre Dame

No. 3 seeds

NC State

Kentucky

Duke

Oklahoma

As stated above, the final NCAA brackets and teams for women’s March Madness will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16 on ESPN. Last year’s NCAA Division I Tournament bracket for women’s basketball can be viewed here.