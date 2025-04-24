Which teams are playing at the NBA Abu Dhabi games 2025? Find out all of the information for the preseason showpiece after the league confirmed which franchises will be heading to the United Arab Emirates.

When Are the Abu Dhabi 2025 Games?

For the fourth consecutive year, the NBA will be continuing its commitment to global expansion by taking the league beyond US and Canadian shores.

Although the NBA has regularly made its way to Mexico and France for the regular season in recent years, it has also made a habit out of staging preseason games in the UAE.

This year, the NBA will return to the nation’s capital, with games slated for October 2 and 4 at the Etihad Arena.

While there is a large following all over the Middle East, the Human Rights Watch have accused the NBA of playing a role in the UAE “sportswashing” its contentious human rights record.

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks took center stage in the inaugural NBA Abu Dhabi games in 2022, and it has been a regular fixture in the offseason ever since.

Which Teams Are Playing at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025?

The Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks headline this year’s offseason trip to the Abu Dhabi.

Several players already know what its like to play in the region, with Knicks duo Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, as well as Sixers’ Joel Embiid all having played in Abu Dhabi with the US men’s basketball team.

Five-time All Star Karl Anthony Towns has also featured in an NBA Abu Dhabi game before, representing former employers Minnesota in 2023.

The NBA released a press release detailing the excitement surrounding the league’s return to Abu Dhabi, in which Sixers Managing Partner Josh Harris provided a quote.

He said: “Bringing the Philadelphia 76ers to Abu Dhabi is an incredible opportunity to connect with new fans in a dynamic and growing region.

“As an organization, we’re committed to creating unforgettable experiences for our fans throughout the world.

“We’re proud to be part of the NBA’s efforts to grow the game internationally and look forward to representing the city of Philadelphia while engaging with the vibrant community in the UAE.”

The event has often drawn some of the biggest names in basketball and beyond. Last year’s edition saw the likes of Derek Fisher, Muggsy Bogues and Shaquille O’Neal, alongside musician 2 Chainz.

The event also marks a commitment from the NBA to expand its youth development programme to the region, which according to the league, has reached 20,000 participants since the first NBA Abu Dhabi games in 2022.