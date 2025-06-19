Social media is flooded with news about the Buss family entering an agreement to sell the Lakers‘ majority ownership to Mark Walter for an approximate $10 billion, which is a franchise evaluation considered the highest ever for a U.S. professional sports organization.

Sources guarantee that for a period of time, the Buss family will continue at the helm with a minority share of 15% of the Los Angeles club. This means that Jeanie will continue as the team’s governor for “at least a number of years.” Walter, the new owner, fully endorsed this plan.

So, who is Mark Walter? Best known for being the CEO and chairman of holding company TWG Global, he has already been a purple and gold stakeholder since four years ago, when he bought 26% of the shares from Phil Anschutz. Back in 2021, he tried to purchase the whole organization, but was refused.

Walter’s company have deep ties with multiple professional sport teams, including Premier League club Chelsea, Professional Women’s Hockey League, Cadillac Formula 1 and of course, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Sparks.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who has been Mark’s business partner as well as a close friend to Jeanie Buss, has endorsed this move with plenty of posts on his social media account. He assures that the team’s fans should be “ecstatic,” considering how the new owner should revolutionize the squad.

“Mark Walter is the best choice and will be the best caretaker of the Laker brand,” said the Hall of Famer. “The proof is in the pudding on what he’s been able to accomplish with the LA Dodgers. Mark has been nothing short of a winner notching 2 World Series and 11 NL West divisional titles in the last 12 years!”

Another who shared his excitement over the news was Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “He’s very competitive, and he’s going to do everything he can to produce a championship-caliber team every single year and make sure the city feels proud about the Lakers and the legacy that they’ve already built with the Buss family,” he shared.