Who Will Be the Best NBA Player in 2025-26?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Rise to the Top

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s career has been on a steady climb since he joined the Oklahoma City Thunder. Learning from Chris Paul during his early years, Gilgeous-Alexander directed the Thunder through losing seasons and earned respect for his resilience. At 6-foot-6, with length, skill, and discipline, he developed into a complete player.

Last season, his transformation reached its peak. At just 27, he became an NBA champion, Finals MVP, Western Conference Finals MVP, and league MVP. Those accolades pushed him into the highest tier of NBA talent. His humility and consistent effort continue to stand out in a league filled with superstars.

Nikola Jokic’s Case Remains Strong

The only true rival in the “best player” conversation is Nikola Jokic. The Denver Nuggets center has built a résumé that few can match: three MVP awards, one NBA championship, and multiple All-Star appearances. Entering his 10th season at age 30, Jokic remains the hub of Denver’s offense. His ability to score, pass, and dictate tempo makes him one of the hardest players in the league to defend.

Jokic showed his value again in last season’s playoffs. Despite Denver being short-handed, he led the Nuggets to push Oklahoma City to seven games in the second round. The Thunder ultimately advanced and claimed their first championship, but Jokic’s individual brilliance was undeniable.

The 2025-26 Season Looms Large

The debate between Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic is set to intensify this season. Oklahoma City’s youthful roster has given SGA the support to maximize his talent, while Denver has reloaded to provide Jokic with a stronger cast.

Fans will closely watch every head-to-head matchup, searching for answers in a debate that has no simple solution. Gilgeous-Alexander’s recent success makes him the player with momentum, but Jokic’s sustained dominance cannot be dismissed.

A Defining Year Ahead

In a league driven by stars, the race for “best player” often shifts with each season. For now, the discussion is centered on two names: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. With both at the height of their powers, the 2025-26 campaign could provide clarity on who truly deserves the crown.