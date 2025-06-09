Why Celtics Should Trade Jayson Tatum, Not Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics have a lot of difficult decisions to make this offseason after their recent second-round series loss to the New York Knicks and Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury.

Celtics Are Projected To Have $500 Million Payroll For 2025-26

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Celtics are projected to at least double their $240 million payroll from this season and as a result find themselves over the second apron again.

Including its first-round pick, Boston will enter the offseason with $231 million in salary and a $263 million tax penalty. For every $3 million spent on a player, it will cost the team $25 million in additional tax penalties. The Celtics are currently $22 million over the second apron.

For that reason, NBA insiders have heard proposals for the Celtics to get off the contracts of players like Jrue Holiday, Sam Hauser, and Kristaps Porzingis. But some have even mentioned the possibility of Boston trading four-time All-Star guard Jaylen Brown.

Boston Could Retain Both Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Celtics could also cut costs while keeping the foundation in place — retaining Tatum, Derrick White, and Brown — for a chance to compete next season. It should be noted that Tatum, Brown, and White are all under contract through at least the 2028-29 season.

If Boston takes that route, Porzingis, Hauser, and potentially Holiday could be moved. By trading Porzingis’ expiring $30.7 million contract, the Celtics would drop below the second apron, per Marks.

Although the Brooklyn Nets are the only team with a sizable amount of cap space for Porzingis’ salary, there is also the option of trading Porzingis and taking back $22 million in contracts. That option does not drop Boston below the second apron, but it would help reduce salary.

Trading Hauser also does not drop Boston below the second apron, but it does save $80 million in luxury tax penalties next season. Hauser is entering the first year of a four-year, $44 million extension he signed last July.

In addition, another possibility is the Celtics resetting the roster around Tatum and White. Boston could trade Brown for a package of draft picks, young players, and expiring contracts. Brown has four years and $236 million left on his contract.

Jayson Tatum Remains Celtics’ Best Player

According to Basketball Reference, Tatum led the Celtics in points, rebounds, and assists during last season’s run to the team’s record-breaking 18th NBA championship.

Per NBA.com, Tatum has also played in more games than any player in the league since he was drafted, as well as won gold medals with Team USA at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Plus, Tatum’s second only to LeBron James in total playoff points scored through the age of 27, and he ranks 34th on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list.

More importantly, the Celtics were plus-8.7 points per 100 possessions this season when Tatum was off the court.

His 42-point outing in Game 4 against the Knicks was also the fifth time in his career he has scored at least 40 in a playoff game, tying him with Hall of Famers Larry Bird and John Havlicek for the most in Celtics history.

Tatum Might Not Be The Same Player Again

Guess what? None of those stats and records above matter, especially considering Tatum isn’t expected to be back on the court for eight to nine months. No one knows for sure if Tatum will be able to average 30-plus points per game in a full season ever again.

Tatum is just 27 years old, and there have been medical advancements in the treatment of Achilles’ injuries over the past decade. But even if he comes back strong, there’s no telling how he’ll perform in future playoff series.

This comes back to the point that coaches and teammates cannot teach a superstar how to be clutch. Tatum’s inconsistencies in the playoffs are inexcusable for such a great player.

Tatum has been referred to as nothing more than a “Kyle Kuzma with aura” on social media. That might be a bit of a stretch, but we all have to admit that it’s a funny comment.

Instead of trading Brown, the Celtics should move Tatum this summer.

First and foremost, Brown was the NBA Finals MVP in 2024, not Tatum.

Even though Tatum was just named to a fourth All-NBA First Team, he disappears every time Boston needs him the most in the postseason. Some fans might call that a hot take for several logical reasons.

Nonetheless, it was Brown who led Boston to that title win against a Luka Doncic-led Mavs squad.

Celtics Went 8-2 Without Tatum During The Regular Season

The Celtics went 8-2 without Tatum during the regular season, but just 2-2 against playoff teams. Boston also remained consistent offensively with him on the bench, outscoring opponents by just 2 points per 100 possessions fewer than they did with him on the floor.

Per Spotrac, Tatum’s five-year, $313.93 million extension will begin in the 2025-26 season and keep the five-time All-Star in Boston through the 2029-30 season. His deal includes an estimated $71.44 million player option for 2029-30.

While Tatum is not overrated per se, he’s definitely overpaid come time to clutch-time playoff moments. That point is still up for debate, but let’s be honest, everyone’s expecting more from a star player in the postseason.

Meanwhile, Brown’s had his struggles, too, shooting a playoff career-low 44.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point territory while committing a playoff-career-high 3.5 turnovers per game.

During the regular season, Brown also averaged 22.2 points per game, his lowest mark since 2019-20. He was limited by foul trouble Monday and committed four turnovers in 32 minutes.

But perhaps Brown deserves the benefit of the doubt for being the reigning Finals MVP.

Hands down, Tatum is the better overall player in the regular season, but Brown always seems to rise to the occasion in the playoffs.

An Injured Tatum Offers Limited Value For GMs

Just because the Celtics should trade Tatum to help their cap situation doesn’t mean they will be able to.

Opposing general managers have to be willing to pay full price without knowing if the Celtics superstar will ever be the same again. That seems very unlikely.

Trading Jayson Tatum for Giannis Antetokounmpo is one move Boston should consider.

Another possibility is the Milwaukee Bucks sending Antetokounmpo to Beantown for multiple first-round picks, Jaylen Brown, and a few role players in return.

Either way, the Celtics would be losing key role players while taking a huge risk trading either Tatum or Brown.