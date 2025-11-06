Timberwolves’ Growth and Stability

The Minnesota Timberwolves have become one of the NBA’s most consistent Western Conference forces, reaching the last two Western Conference Finals behind the rise of Anthony Edwards. His development into a top-tier superstar, combined with a cohesive roster built around him, has the Timberwolves trending toward championship contention.

Despite not yet reaching the NBA Finals, Minnesota’s steady progress suggests they are close to breaking through. However, as trade rumors involving Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant continue to swirl, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that the Timberwolves are among the teams monitoring his situation closely.

Morant’s Turbulent Situation in Memphis

Morant’s relationship with the Grizzlies appears to be deteriorating. The 26-year-old guard was suspended for the November 2 game against Toronto for conduct deemed “detrimental to the team,” according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The issue reportedly stemmed from an “inappropriate and dismissive” response to head coach Tuomas Iisalo, who questioned his leadership.

The star guard has also shown visible frustration during postgame interviews following multiple losses. While Memphis has not stated any intention to trade him, two teams — the Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings — are keeping tabs on the situation should things worsen.

A Risky Fit for Minnesota

While Morant’s talent is undeniable, his addition could disrupt Minnesota’s chemistry. Edwards has firmly established himself as the franchise’s cornerstone, and the current roster complements his athletic, attacking style. Introducing a ball-dominant guard like Morant might create tension between two superstar-caliber players.

Morant’s on-court performance has also dipped. Since his 2021–22 season, his scoring average has fallen by seven points per game. Combined with his off-court issues — including suspensions for firearm-related incidents and a recent fine for making a gun gesture — the Timberwolves would be taking a major gamble.

Staying the Course

The Timberwolves’ success has come through stability, discipline, and a clear identity centered around Edwards. Trading for Morant could jeopardize that progress. With momentum on their side and their franchise star locked in through 2029, Minnesota should continue building around what already works — not risk it all for a volatile fit.