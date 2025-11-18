NBA

Why was Stephen A. Smith removed from ESPN’s NBA countdown lineup?

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

November 18, 2025

For the 2025-26 NBA season, several companies have media rights deals to cover games. One of them is the sports media icon, ESPN. They have been airing NBA games for over 40 years.

Ahead of primetime matchups, ESPN has a pregame show called NBA Countdown. For over two decades, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had been part of the show. However, Smith is being removed from NBA Countdown for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. An unexpected demotion for the long-time ESPN employee.

Stephen A. Smith will not appear on NBA Countdown for the remainder of 2025-26

After two decades of appearing on NBA Countdown, Stephen A. Smith will not be with the show in 2025-256. ESPN recently released a graphic for NBA Countdown on X. It featured familiar faces like Malika Andrews, Kendrick Perkins, Brian Windhorst, and Shams Charania. Long-time ESPN employee Stephen A. Smith was notably left off the graphic. 

Stephen A. Smith had been on the show’s precursor, NBA Shootaround. He continued to appear on the show when it rebranded to NBA Countdown in 2012. ESPN’s new NBA Countdown crew will make its debut on Wednesday, November 19, at 6:30 p.m. EST. Joining the NBA Countdown crew in a full-time role this year is former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

In early 2025, ESPN signed Stephen A. Smith to a five-year, $105 million contract extension. That includes a separate, three-year, $36 million contract with SiriusXM. While Smith is being removed from NBA Countdown for the season, he is still committed to ESPN. In September, Stephen A. said he would take any role to “help” the company. 

Fifty-eight-year-old Stephen A. Smith is still a central figure in the ESPN universe. Smith is on First Take from 10:00 a.m. EST to 12:00 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. Additionally, he regularly makes appearances on Monday Night Countdown. What’s next for Stephen A. Smith after his removal from ESPN’s NBA Countdown for the 2025-26 season?