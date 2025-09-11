Will big man Tony Bradley make the Indiana Pacers’ 2025-26 roster?

Following a run to the NBA Finals last year, the Indiana Pacers will have a different starting lineup in 2025-26. Myles Turner left in free agency after nine seasons with the Pacers.

Turner was a reliable starter for Indiana. This offseason, they’ve been left trying to piece together a rotation to play center next season. Ahead of 2025-26, the Pacers have Tony Bradley, Jay Huff, Isaiah Jackson, and James Wiseman. It’s worth noting that Bradley is on a non-guaranteed contract. With three other usable players, Bradley could be the odd man out.

Will the Pacers part ways with Tony Bradley ahead of the 2025-26 season?

The 2024-25 season was Tony Bradley’s seventh season in the NBA. On March 2, 2025, Indiana signed Tony Bradley to a 10-day contract. When that expired, he signed a second 10-day contract with the Pacers. The team would have had to let Bradley walk after the second 10-day. However, the Pacers signed him for the remainder of the season. Bradley played in 14 regular-season games for Indiana. Additionally, Tony Bradley stepped up in the playoffs and gave the Pacers solid production off the bench.

On their current roster, the Pacers have four centers. This includes Tony Bradley, Jay Huff, Isaiah Jackson, and James Wiseman. There are reports around the league that Bradley could be on his way out. Huff played 64 games for Memphis last season and was acquired via a trade with the Grizzlies. Additionally, Indiana has Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman returning in 2025-26.

Jackson played in just five games for the Pacers in 2024-25 after suffering a torn Achilles in early November. He’s expected to make a full recovery, and Indiana believes in Jackson long-term. Despite the injury, the team gave him a three-year, $21 million contract. Additionally, the Pacers also have James Wiseman returning from an injury.

Wiseman also tore his Achilles tendon during the 2024-25 season as a member of the Pacers. He did that in the first game of the season. This offseason, they gave Wiseman a two-year contract. Tony Bradley is on a non-guaranteed contract for the upcoming season. It’s a club-execrised $2.94 million deal. He’ll have to work hard to impress the Pacers. Jay Huff, Isaiah Jackson, and James Wiseman could all be serviceable big men for Indiana. On top of that, Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker can play small-ball center if needed. Is Tony Bradley going to be the odd man out come October?