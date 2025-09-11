NBA

Will big man Tony Bradley make the Indiana Pacers’ 2025-26 roster?

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated23 mins ago on September 11, 2025

Tony Bradley Pacers pic

Following a run to the NBA Finals last year, the Indiana Pacers will have a different starting lineup in 2025-26. Myles Turner left in free agency after nine seasons with the Pacers. 

Turner was a reliable starter for Indiana. This offseason, they’ve been left trying to piece together a rotation to play center next season. Ahead of 2025-26, the Pacers have Tony Bradley, Jay Huff, Isaiah Jackson, and James Wiseman. It’s worth noting that Bradley is on a non-guaranteed contract. With three other usable players, Bradley could be the odd man out.

Will the Pacers part ways with Tony Bradley ahead of the 2025-26 season?


The 2024-25 season was Tony Bradley’s seventh season in the NBA. On March 2, 2025, Indiana signed Tony Bradley to a 10-day contract. When that expired, he signed a second 10-day contract with the Pacers. The team would have had to let Bradley walk after the second 10-day. However, the Pacers signed him for the remainder of the season. Bradley played in 14 regular-season games for Indiana. Additionally, Tony Bradley stepped up in the playoffs and gave the Pacers solid production off the bench.

On their current roster, the Pacers have four centers. This includes Tony Bradley, Jay Huff, Isaiah Jackson, and James Wiseman. There are reports around the league that Bradley could be on his way out. Huff played 64 games for Memphis last season and was acquired via a trade with the Grizzlies. Additionally, Indiana has Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman returning in 2025-26.

Jackson played in just five games for the Pacers in 2024-25 after suffering a torn Achilles in early November. He’s expected to make a full recovery, and Indiana believes in Jackson long-term. Despite the injury, the team gave him a three-year, $21 million contract. Additionally, the Pacers also have James Wiseman returning from an injury.

Wiseman also tore his Achilles tendon during the 2024-25 season as a member of the Pacers. He did that in the first game of the season. This offseason, they gave Wiseman a two-year contract. Tony Bradley is on a non-guaranteed contract for the upcoming season. It’s a club-execrised $2.94 million deal. He’ll have to work hard to impress the Pacers. Jay Huff, Isaiah Jackson, and James Wiseman could all be serviceable big men for Indiana. On top of that, Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker can play small-ball center if needed. Is Tony Bradley going to be the odd man out come October?