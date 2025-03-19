With just 14 games left in the NBA regular season the Cavaliers can still reach the 70 win mark to finish the campaign, but where does that rank them amongst the greatest teams ever?

Cavaliers chasing history

There are just 14 games left in the NBA season and the pressure is mounting on the Cleveland Cavaliers who are chasing an iconic milestone at the end of the regular season.

After losing back to back games against Orlando Magic and the LA Clippers last time out, reaching 70 wins is going to be almost impossible for the Cavaliers.

The two losses have left Cleveland in a tricky position as they now have to win every single game remaining if they are going to make 70 wins this year.

Going on an impressive win streak is nothing new for this Cavaliers team though as they have already won 14+ games in a row twice this year during a dominant campaign.

There are some difficult games coming up for the current No. 1 seed though as they face 8 teams with a record better than .500.

It seems that despite being possible, the Cavs are unlikely to get to 70 wins this season after a dip in form and their focus will now be holding on to the top overall seed.

OKC have caught up with Cleveland following a three game win streak and they now have the same record as the Eastern Conference leaders despite being well back just a couple of months ago.

Best single season winning record in the NBA

See below for the best records in the NBA since the 82-game season was introduced in 1967-68.

Wins Team Year 73 Golden State Warriors 2015-16 72 Chicago Bulls 1995-96 69 Los Angeles Lakers 1971-72 69 Chicago Bulls 1996-97 68 Boston Celtics 1972-73

Did both 70-win teams win a championship? The simple answer is no – both teams that won 70 games in the regular season did not end up winning the championship at the end of that year. Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls were able to secure a fourth ring in six years when they won 72 games in 1995-96, making for almost a perfect season. The Bulls continued to dominate of course, with that championship the first of a second three-peat. The Golden State Warriors on the other hand weren’t so lucky after they won an NBA-best 73 regular season games, as they ran into a LeBron James in the midst of his prime at the end of the 2015-16 campaign. Steph Curry led his team all the way to the Finals however after one of the best seven game series of all time it was the Cavaliers who earned a ring.

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t won a title since their iconic 2016 championship, but they are priced at +550 to win it all this year according to the best NBA betting sites.