Will Kristaps Porzingis have to adjust his offensive tendencies with the Hawks?

This offseason, the Celtics were involved in a three-team trade with the Nets and Hawks. Boston parted ways with 2024 NBA champion Kristaps Porzingis. They sent him to Atlanta.

It will be Porzingis’ fifth team in 10 professional seasons. He’s under contract with Atlanta for $30 million in 2025-26 and will be an unrestricted free agent when the season is over. Recently, a Hawks fan page called Soaring Down South shared some concerns for Kristaps Porzingis in Quin Snyder’s offense. They have concerns that Porzingis will not be able to utilize his skill set in the post.

Will the Hawks limit Kristaps Porzingis’ touches in the post?

Kristaps Porzingis Elite Post Up Efficiency the Past 3 Seasons with high volume pic.twitter.com/EOPrkTwowi — zeb (@zebster114) July 15, 2025



As a player over seven feet tall. Kristaps Porzingis is an efficient player in the post. He’s an elite scorer for a player his size and can dominate in the paint. Among all qualifying players in 2024-25, Porzingis had the fourth-highest post-up efficiency. While the big man has been talented in the post, he was not always encouraged to take those shots. Most famously, Porzingis clashed with the coaching staff in Dallas, who limited his production in the post.

Kristaps Porzinigs felt he was underutilized by the Mavericks. Soaring Down South mentioned Hawks’ head coach Quinn Snyder is not known for utilizing the post. During the 2024-25 season, Atlanta’s offense ranked dead last in post-up efficiency. Not ideal for Porzingis’ gameplay. Additionally, Quinn Snyder has never had a team outside of the bottom five of post-up efficiency in the last 10 years.

Kristaps Porzingis definitely looked better further into eurobasket, whether thats due to his fitness or not, his shooting became more and more consistent and i’m extremely excited with what he will bring to the Hawks. — Chees (@Chees_EdwardS) September 6, 2025

Quinn Snyder will almost certainly have to adapt with Porzingis on the roster. Trae Young is still the face of the franchise in Atlanta. However, Porzingis is the Hawks’ second-best player. Young is known for setting up his teammates, and he’ll likely play a lot in the pick-and-roll with Porzingis. The all-star PG led the NBA with 11.6 assists per game in 2024-25.

After playing just 42 games for the Celtics last season, Kristaps Porzingis is in great shape this offseason. He just recently finished playing for Latvia in EuroBasket 2025. In Latvia’s final game, Porzingis had 34 points and tried to will his team to victory. They fell short, and the next time he sees the court will be with his new Atlanta Hawks teammates.