Will the Lakers release Bronny James before the playoffs to create a roster spot?

At 39-21, the Los Angeles Lakers are second in the Eastern Conference. They have 22 games left this season including a game on Thursday vs. the Knicks.

Los Angeles has gone 11-2 since they traded for Luka Doncic. The team is playing their best basketball of the season. With the playoffs on the horizon, the Lakers could have a tough decision ahead. Would the team cut Bronny James to create a roster spot for the postseason? He is on a standard contract and not a two-way deal.

Will the Lakers cut Bronny James before the playoffs?

With a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Lakers selected Bronny James out of USC. There was discourse around the league about whether James deserved to be drafted. Some argue he is only on the team because of his father LeBron. Regardless, Bronny is a member of the Lakers in 2024-25. He’s bounced back and forth between the NBA and the G League with the South Bay Lakers.

James has played in 18 of the Lakers’ 60 games this season, averaging (1.4) points per contest. The 20-year-old has seen more success with the South Bay Lakers in 2024-25. In 14 games, James is averaging (17.4) points, (4.4) rebounds, and (4.5) assists per game. To the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster, Bronny James doesn’t bring any real value.

That’s why he could be cut before the playoffs to create a roster spot. James was able to be the first son of an NBA player to play a game with their father. That was a touching moment for the James family in October. However, the most important part of the season is approaching. Los Angeles could create a roster spot by cutting James. They could sign a free agent big man. A posistion they had filled until the trade fell through for Mark Williams. Will Bronny James be on the Lakers roster come playoffs?