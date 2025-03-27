Will the Philadelphia 76ers re-sign Quentin Grimes in the offseason?

Philadelphia’s 2024-25 season has been a complete disaster. Injuries have plagued the 76ers. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George have missed significant time.

After a loss to the Wizards on Wednesday, Philadelphia is 23-50 this season. While the Sixers are without their big three, one player has taken advantage of the opportunity. Quentin Grimes has played in 21 games for the 76ers since being traded by the Mavericks. He’s made 18 starts and is averaging (22.1) points per game. Will the Sixers re-sign Grimes this offseason?

Quentin Grimes has been shining with the 76ers

Quentin Grimes vs Houston: 46 PTS (career-high)

13 REB (career-high)

4 AST

2 STL Joins Embiid as the only players in franchise history with those numbers in a single game. pic.twitter.com/RfFmKjZQ3t — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 18, 2025



With the 25th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Knicks selected Quentin Grimes out of Houston. In three seasons with New York, Grimes played in 162 games and made 90 starts. During the 2023-24 season, Grimes was traded to the Detroit Pistons. He finished out the season with Detroit before he joined the Mavericks for the 2024-25 season.

However, the Mavericks traded Grimes and a second-round pick to the 76ers in exchange for Caleb Martin. While Philadelphia’s season has been an overall disaster, the trade for Grimes was a smart move. The 24-year-old is having the best stretch of his career with the Sixers. He’s played in 21 games and made 18 starts since the trade. In those 18 starts, he’s scored over 20+ points 12 times.

That includes a career-high 46 points vs. the Rockets on March 17. Additionally, Grimes has scored 22+ points in each of his last nine games. He’s averaging (22.1) points per game as a member of the 76ers. This puts a ton of pressure on the Sixers’ front office to re-sign Grimes this offseason. He’s thriving with Philadelphia and they would be ridiculed if they let him walk. His role with the team is inflated due to star players being out. Regardless, Quentin Grimes is worthy of an extension with the 76ers.