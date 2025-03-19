Key Highlights:

Dennis Rodman has an 85.7% chance (-600) of not getting an invite to his daughter Trinity Rodman’s wedding.

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman are +200 (33.3% implied probability) to get engaged in 2025.

The couple has an 11.1% chance (+800) of announcing a pregnancy this year.

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

Dennis Rodman’s Expected Wedding Snub

Trinity Rodman has never shied away from discussing her complicated relationship with her father, Dennis Rodman. The odds reflect that history, giving the NBA legend just a 20% chance of receiving an invite to her wedding should she and Ben Shelton tie the knot. The -600 odds suggest our expert team of traders see him getting left off the guest list as the far likelier outcome.

Rodman’s absence wouldn’t be a shock. Trinity has previously spoken about his lack of presence in her life and the challenges of being his daughter. If she does get married, expect her mother, Michelle Moyer, to have a much larger role in the ceremony than her father.

Shelton and Rodman Have a 33% Chance of Getting Engaged This Year

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman made their relationship public in March 2025, and our betting experts from top sportsbooks see an engagement happening sooner rather than later. At +200, oddsmakers are implying a one-in-three chance they get engaged before the year is out.

The two are both rising stars in their respective sports—Shelton in tennis and Rodman in soccer—so the timeline of their careers could dictate any major life decisions. If they do get engaged, expect the sports world to take notice, much like when other high-profile athlete couples, such as Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, made it official.

The odds do suggest, however, that a split for the couple is far more likely. There is a 55.6% chance that the young couple doesn’t make it through the year according to the odds.

Shelton and Rodman Unlikely to Get Pregnant in 2025

The odds of Shelton and Rodman announcing a pregnancy in 2025 sit at +800, an 11.1% implied probability. That’s longshot territory, but not impossible.

The even bigger longshot? Naming their child Dennis. At 200/1, sportsbooks are giving it a 0.5% chance. While a nod to family legacy is always possible, it seems unlikely Trinity would want to name a child after a father she’s described as largely absent from her life.

Commentary from Nick Raffoul

Nick Raffoul, Head of News at Basketball Insiders, weighed in on the odds:

“The odds on Dennis Rodman not being invited to his daughter’s wedding reflect what we already know—there’s a real distance between them. Trinity has been open about their rocky relationship, and our traders clearly see that carrying over if she and Ben Shelton tie the knot.

“On the flip side, the engagement odds suggest there’s confidence in the couple’s future, even if wedding plans aren’t imminent. The pregnancy odds are long, but any time you have two elite athletes in a high-profile relationship, speculation is inevitable. It’s a fascinating mix of numbers, but the Rodman wedding storyline is the most compelling.”