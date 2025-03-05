With a win on Wednesday, the Cavaliers would be the first team to clinch a postseason berth

Through 61 games in 2024-25, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been on a special run. They are one of two teams and the only one in the Eastern Conference with 50+ wins as of March 5.

Cleveland has won 11 straight games after they beat the Bulls on Tuesday night. The Cavs have the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday at home vs. the Heat. If Cleveland wins the game, they will be the first team this season to clinch a playoff spot.

Will the Cavs be the first team to clinch a playoff spot in 2024-25?

The Cavaliers can become the first team to clinch a playoff spot if they win tonight. Cleveland takes on Miami at 7 p.m. ET on @ESPNNBA. pic.twitter.com/SuZ8rZ1YWI — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 5, 2025



At 51-10, the Cavaliers have an eight-game lead in the Eastern Conference. Wednesday vs. the Heat will be Cleveland’s 62nd game of the 2024-25 season. The Cavs are on an 11-game win streak. That includes wins in 15 of their last 16 games. With a win on Wednesday vs. the Heat, Cleveland could become the first team this season to clinch a playoff spot.

There are still five weeks left in the regular season. That’s how dominant the Cavaliers have been in 2024-25. Cleveland has the chance to set a franchise record for wins. They have 51 wins through 62 games. The Cavs still have 20 games left to play, including Wednesday vs. the Heat. In their previous matchup, the Cavs beat Miami by 20 points.

During February, the Cavs went 10-1 and are 2-0 to start March. The NBA playoffs don’t start until April 19. Cleveland still has well over a month until their true test begins. Many analysts around the league believe the Cavs are not the favorites in the East. Boston are the presumed favorites since they won the NBA Finals last season and ran back the same roster. If the Cavs meet the Celtics in the playoffs, would they beat them in a seven-game series?